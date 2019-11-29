MWC to host Holiday Open House
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Holiday Open House at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the clubhouse. Holiday music will be performed by the Chorus of the Music Department and guests. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend.
MES to be honored at public celebration
In recognition of Murray Elementary School being named a National Blue Ribbon School, a community-wide celebration will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. The public is invited to attend.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, presentation of FY19 audit reports for health department and taxing district and director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
CC Fire Protection Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
Santa to be downtown Saturday
Visit with Santa in his little red house in downtown Murray on the courthouse square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. President Pat Seiber urges all board members to attend.
Compassionate Friends to hold service
The Compassionate Friends annual Candle Lighting and Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Fellowship Hall of University Church of Christ. This event is for families who have lost children, regardless of age. Parents are asked to bring a photo of their child in a standing frame, a candle in a holder and a dish to share for the potluck dinner. Bread, drinks and utensils will be provided. Siblings and all family members are welcome. For information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Donna Herndon at 270-293-8780.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Big Apple Cafe.
Al-Anon support group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Jeff Kirks urges all masons to attend.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the home of Dorinda Craig for a Christmas party and Chinese auction. Members are asked to bring a dish for a potluck. The hostesses are Dorinda Craig, Jamie Helton and Gail Baust.
