MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be “Old Duffers and Powder Puffers,” presented by Lisa Cope and a bakeless bake sale will be held. The hostesses are Linda Short and Judy Stahler.
Rotary Club breakfast to be Nov. 16
The Murray Rotary Club is hosting the Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Murray Middle School Cafeteria. Country ham, waffles, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries, coffee and juice will be offered for $7 and tickets may be purchased at the door.
ALS Support Group meets Thursday
The Murray ALS Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Dalton Conference Room. Jennifer Moore and Lori Windt with Viemed will be the guest speakers and will discuss the new VOCSN machine. For more information, contact Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
Christmas parade taking applications
The Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade is taking applications for participants online at www.murraychristmasparade.com. Applications are due by Saturday, Nov. 30. Participants are required to decorate their floats and vehicle with lights.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
MAG to present Holiday Sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its 38th annual Holiday Sale of fine art, crafts and gifts Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at Springhill Suites by Marriott. From noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, the sale is open only to MAG members, and from 1-8 p.m. for the public. Saturday, Nov. 16, the sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the clubhouse. The program will be on “Being Diabetic Friendly,” with recipes, refreshment and a potluck, presented by Cynthia Barnes.
Free financial course offered
A free one-night event, Financial Peace Live!, will be presented at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Westside Baptist Church. This is a three-hour financial course. Registration can be completed online at fpu.com/1101040 or by contacting Paul Rister at 270-293-5455.
Community Thanksgiving to be held
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, in memory of Rick Lamkin, will be Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray Banquet Center. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. and dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no takeout meals. To volunteer, call Erika Mehta at 469-951-2661. To arrange for meals to be delivered, call 270-753-0274. Deadline for delivered meals is Monday, Nov. 25. Donations are accepted at Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, Ky 42071. Make checks payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving in the memo line.
Blood donation opportunity
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
MWC Zeta Department will meet
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the clubhouse for the Zeta’s Thanksgiving. The hostesses are Shirley Uzzle and Soledad Rust.
Holiday Bazaar planned
Calvary Temple will hold its Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The church is at 2685 U.S. 641 South. The cafe will be open with lunch being served for $3.50. Free coffee is available all day. Lunch will be offered consisting of soup, chili, pinto beans, grilled cheese sandwich, cornbread and a drink. The public is invited to attend.
Senior Center to hold meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meatloaf Fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 20. The menu consists of meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake and Sister Schubert roll for $6. Orders must be made by noon Tuesday, Nov. 19. Orders are to be picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. All proceeds go to support the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Fire safety campaign to be held
The Murray State University English 105 Service-Learning students will sponsor the Sound the Alarm Fire Safety Campaign from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16. Students will partner with the American Red Cross to test and install fire alarms free in Calloway County. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 270-519-5942 or email mwilson12@murraystate.edu.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the media center.
