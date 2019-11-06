Museum to be open Saturday
Huldy’s 1940s and World War II Museum will be open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Roses’ Reliquary, 2112 Darby Dan Drive. The museum features a 1947 Oldsmobile 98, pictures, magazines, newspapers, models, book and artifacts from the 1940s and World War II, plus a few items from the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and World War I. The public is invited.
MWC Garden Department will meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Dee Keezer on “Kringle Kraft.” The hostesses are Ellen Contri, Martha Crafton and Jean Watkins.
Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
MSU Art Auction to be Nov. 8
The Murray State University Department of Art and Design will hold its annual Art Auction from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Clara M. Eagle Gallery on the sixth floor of the Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State. For more information, call 270-809-3784 or email msu.art@murraystate.edu. This event is free and open to the public.
Sierra Club to meet Thursday
The Great Rivers Sierra Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in Room 1119 of the Murray State University Biology Building. The speaker is Angela Magney of Magney Legacy Ridge Farm in Princeton, speaking on the farm to table movement and the growth in local farmers’ markets. The public is invited to attend with parking available behind the building.
Bazaar and bake sale to be held
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church will holds its Local Missions Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The church is at 85 Cherry Corner Road. Breakfast and lunch will be served with home baked items for sale with some silent auction items available. The public is invited to attend.
MAG to host exhibit and open reception
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its November MAG Gallery exhibit, “Wandering Home,” by local artist Bentley Utgaard, from Monday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 30. An opening reception will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The public is invited. For more information, contact the MAG at www.murrayartguild.org.
Kiwanis will meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center Kelleher Room. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 270-753-0929.
Vendors sought for Christmas Bazaar
Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar will be at Kenlake Lodge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Vendors are wanted for an 8-inch table space for $15. Spaces are to be prepaid by Saturday, Nov. 30. For questions, call 270-205-1501.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
Bake sale and luncheon to be held
Palestine Methodist Church United Methodist Women will host a bake sale and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Soup, chili and desserts will be offered. All proceeds will benefit the UMW sponsored charities.
Community dinner planned
Coles Campground United Methodist Church will host a community dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The public is invited to attend.
Dexter/Almo Water District will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
