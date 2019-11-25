Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
CCPL lists holiday hours
The Calloway County Public Library’s Thanksgiving hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, presentation of FY19 audit reports for health department and taxing district and director’s report and program updates. All meetings are open to the public.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Turkey Trot to be held
The Murray Business Lions Club 5K Turkey Trot, Run/Walk will be at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. This year’s race will be professionally chip timed by Jeff Sparks at Mid South Race Timing. This is an opportunity for company employees to register and wear company T-shirts. A photographer will be on-site to take group pictures. Twenty pies from popular restaurants will be given away. Event T-shirts will also be given. There will be a special award and plaque for the top male and female finishers. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place in the costume contest. A trophy will be awarded to the largest group and special prizes for the shortest runner, tallest runner and the runner who has traveled the longest distance. Register online at MBLC.Club. Late registration will be taken at 6:30 a.m. the day of the Turkey Trot. Age divisions are from 0 to 100. For more information, contact Susan Davis at murraybusinesslionsclub@gmail.com.
Salvation Army seeks bell ringers
The Calloway County Salvation Army Service Unit is seeking volunteer bell ringers for one- and two-hour shifts at Walmart beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The local service unit will be ringing weekends and evenings the week leading up to Christmas. Interested church and civic groups are welcome to call for larger banks of time. Call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message.
State Cost Share program available
Any county landowner who wants to apply for the next State Cost Share program will need to complete an application by Dec. 1. State Cost Share will assist with soil erosion and pollution problems. Applications are available at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-767-0491.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
FRYSC taking applications for Christmas
The Calloway County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) are taking applications for the 2019 Laker Christmas assistance program. Family interested should contact the FRYSC at their child’s school to set up an interview time. Applications are being taken through Dec. 2, but families are strongly encouraged to make an appointment. The program serves families with children in the Calloway County Schools, preschool through 12th grade and those families living in Calloway County with younger than school-age children. More information may be found on Facebook - Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers/Laker Christmas, or by calling Jan Wilson, Calloway Preschool and Southwest Elementary at 270-762-7510l; Michelle Hansen, East and North Elementary at 270-762-7333; Danielle Schwettman, Calloway County Middle School at 270-762-7365 or Lisa Hays, Calloway County High School at 270-762-7390.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.