Pink Christmas Open House Sunday
Robin Brown, one of the Real Men Wear Pink Calloway County, is hosting a Pink Christmas Open House at his home at 113 Crossfield Drive from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. A donation of $10 is requested with all proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society and Brown’s campaign. There will also be silent auction items that have been donated from local businesses.
Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
PEO Sisterhood will meet Saturday
The PEO Sisterhood Chapter M will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the home of Caitlin Curry. Katelyn Henson is co-hostess. All members are encouraged to attend.
Life House to offer girls’ conference
Life House Care Center is hosting its second annual Beautiful You conference Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Girls in 7th through 10th grades are invited to the 6-9 p.m. event on Friday, Nov. 1. Girls from 11th grade through college will participate from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Both events are in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center at Murray State University with Emma Mae Jenkins as the guest speaker. Admission is $10 and includes snacks. Tickets are available at the door or may be reserved by calling Life House at 270-753-0700.
Evening of Remembrance planned
An Evening of Remembrance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Chestnut Park. A candlelight service for the community is sponsored by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County and the Warriors of Hope. Participants are welcome to bring a photograph of their loved one to the event.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the clubhouse. A program on Neartown and Hertown will be presented by Jeremy Rose. The hostesses are Carolyn Johnson, Vicki Holton and Angela Davis.
Kids Care offers food to organizations
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger is offering free macaroni and cheese and apple cinnamon oatmeal meals to food banks or organizations that need food. Contact Judy Stahler at 270-753-7387 for more information.
CC Fire Protection Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore. The public is invited to attend.
WON taking grant applications
Women of Numbers is now taking applications from nonprofit organizations in Murray and Calloway County. The deadline for submission is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. Grants will be reviewed and the top three will be invited to make a presentation at the Awards Grant Event Dec. 3 at the Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex. Members of WON will vote and the winner will be announced that evening. Grant applications are available online on the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation web page. For more information, contact Glenda Rowlett at gkrowlett@gmail.com.
JPHS to meet Saturday in Martin
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Weldon Public Library in Martin, Tennessee. Dr. Alice-Catherine Carls, professor of history at the University of Tennessee-Martin, will speak on “West Tennessee Returns to Peace - 1919.” All members are urged to attend.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Jeff Kirks urges all master masons to attend.
Flushing fire hydrants to be Sunday
The City of Murray Water System will be flushing fire hydrants Sunday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The water system flushes the main lines to increase the water flow to clear the system of any sediment that may have built up. In the case of any discoloration, customers should allow their cold water to run for a few minutes to clear. Washing of clothes should wait until flushing is complete and the water has cleared.
Community bazaars offered
• Holiday Quilt Bazaar, hosted by the Quilt Lovers of Murray, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library.
• First United Methodist Church Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the gym of the church.
• Holiday Bazaar at Kirksey United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
• Humane Society’s Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Weaks Community Center.
• Country Christmas Bazaar at Goshen United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.
•Noel Market at First Christian Church from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Democrats to host chili supper
The Calloway County Democratic Party will host a pre-election chili supper at the Higgins House Democratic Headquarters from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Big Apple Cafe.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
