Salvation Army seeks bell ringers
The Calloway County Salvation Army Service Unit is seeking volunteer bell ringers for one- and two-hour shifts at Walmart beginning Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The local service unit will be ringing weekends and the evenings of the week leading up to Christmas. Interested church and civic groups are welcome to call for larger banks of time. Call Kerry Lambert at 270-753-7265 and leave a message.
Doggie Spa and ID Clinic planned
A Doggie Day Spa and Pet ID Clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the A. Carman Animal Health Center on College Farm Road. This event is sponsored by Murray State University’s Animal Health Technology/Pre-Veterinary Club and the Humane Society of Calloway County. Proof of current rabies vaccination for dogs 16-weeks and older is required to participate. Offered will be microchip for dogs, bath, ear cleaning, nail trim and DNA kits. For more information, contact the Humane Society at 270-759-1884 or visit www.ForThePets.org.
MWC Alpha Dept. meets Saturday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the clubhouse. The program will be on suicide prevention presented by Pat Harrington. The hostesses, Melisa Stark, Trish Barton, Janet Dees, Kitty Gray, Pat Harris, Donna Herndon, Effie Kemp, Genie May and Loretta Rodgers will be serving brunch.
Holiday Tour of Homes to be Dec. 8
The Holiday Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Five homes will be featured - Dan and Angel Renick, 1114 County Cork Drive; Doug and Wanda Mullins, 140 Legacy Lane; Debbie Colson, 111 Poplar St., Suite 301; Larry and Jobeth England, 2114 Glenwood; and Hertown at 1338 KY 121 South. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Murray Ledger & Times, Country Heaven Home Decor and Gifts, or at the door of each of the homes. Proceeds will benefit Hertown and the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
Senior Center to hold meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meatloaf Fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 20. The menu consists of meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake and Sister Schubert roll for $6. Orders must be made by noon Tuesday, Nov. 19. Orders are to be picked up from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. All proceeds go to support the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Rotary Club breakfast to be Saturday
The Murray Rotary Club is hosting the Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Murray Middle School Cafeteria. Country ham, waffles, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries, coffee and juice will be offered for $7 and tickets may be purchased at the door.
Free financial course offered
A free one-night event, Financial Peace Live!, will be presented at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Westside Baptist Church. This is a three-hour financial course. Registration can be completed online at fpu.com/1101040 or by contacting Paul Rister at 270-293-5455.
Holiday Bazaar planned
Calvary Temple will hold its Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The church is at 2685 U.S. 641 South. The cafe will be open with lunch being served for $3.50. Free coffee is available all day. Lunch will be offered consisting of soup, chili, pinto beans, grilled cheese sandwich, cornbread and a drink. The public is invited to attend.
MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. The meeting is open to the public.
Fire safety campaign to be held
The Murray State University English 105 Service-Learning students will sponsor the Sound the Alarm Fire Safety Campaign from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16. Students will partner with the American Red Cross to test and install fire alarms free in Calloway County. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 270-519-5942 or email mwilson12@murraystate.edu.
Pancake breakfast to be Saturday
South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Youth will have a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Donations will be accepted to support the Calloway County Schools Santa Project. The public is welcome.
Conservation Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Conservation District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For more information, call 270-873-3070.
East Calloway SBDM Council will meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the faculty lounge.
Food pantry open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will be open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
Breakfast with Santa to be Dec. 7
Breakfast With Santa, sponsored by the Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. A visit with Santa, breakfast, cookie decorating, crafts and more will be offered. Participants should bring their own camera for photo opportunities. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
MWC Music Dept. meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the clubhouse. Kyle Howard, pianist, will present the program. The hostesses are Linda Scott, Jane Hill, Amy Roos, Laura Paschall and Annie Nance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.