MWC to host candidate forum
The Murray Woman’s Club will sponsor a Meet the Candidates Forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Candidates speaking are those running for both county and city offices. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. The forum is presented free.
Playhouse to hold annual meeting
Playhouse in the Park will host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Playhouse. Discussion on board member transitions and the 2023 Show Season will be held. All interested are welcome to attend.
CCHS to host parent-teacher conferences
Calloway County High School will hold its Parent-Teacher Conference from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The school will give away four Dell 3100 Chromebooks to four students. Each time a parent meets with one of his/her student’s teachers, that student’s name will be entered into the drawing. The names of the winners will be drawn in front of the entire student body at the next Red Zone Assembly.
SO Basketball sign-ups to be held
Special Olympics Basketball sign-ups will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at First United Methodist Gym. Athletes 8 and over with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for teams for all ability levels. There is no cost to play. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, contact Laura Miller at lmiller@soky.org or 270-293-9054.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Calloway County Conservation Office, 88 Robertson Road South. The public is welcome to attend. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
CUBS to hold several events
Several CUBS events are scheduled. A CUBS Roundtable Workshop, “No Budget? No Problem! Free Marketing Tools for Nonprofit,” will be presented Tuesday, Nov. 1, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Playhouse Arcadia at 907 Arcadia Circle. The presented is Hailey Anderson, director of Membership Development with the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. To register for the roundtable, visit https://form.jotform.com/222835162680153. CUBS will also hold its annual Holiday Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 8, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the CFSB Center Community Room. Register for this luncheon at https://form.jotform.com/222835059787166.
Dixon Cemetery to hold maintenance day
The Dixon Cemetery Fall Maintenance Day will be Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be light work on the grounds and sharing of memories. A potluck meal will be held at noon. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. Call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689 for more information or directions. Donations for future mowing may be sent to Dixon Cemetery Association, c/o June Ezell, 497 Oliver Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Vermicomposting program to be held
Melanie Brandon will be speaking about vermicomposting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. She will discuss the pros and cons of composting with worms, how it varies from normal bin composting, and how to set them up. This is held free of charge and is open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
MES SBDM Council will meet
Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the library. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
Sugar Creek to host Trunk & Treat
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Trunk & Treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Hot dog and chili, along with candy, will be offered and is free to all who attend.
MWC Music Department meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The program will be presented by The New Creation Choir of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church. The hostesses are Pamela Seward, Ruth Boshers and Rebecca Landolt.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Quilt Lovers will meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.