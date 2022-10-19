MHS Class of 1970 to hold celebration
Murray High School Class of 1970 will celebrate 70th birthdays and the belated 50-year reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. At 6 p.m. Friday, the class will hold a meet-and-greet at Murray Middle School before the MHS football game. From 8-9 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Big Apple. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the class will meet on the lawn of Murray Middle School to watch the MSU Homecoming Parade. At 7 p.m. there will be a buffet dinner at the Murray Country Club. For more information, contact Nancy Haverstock at 270-293-4015.
MES SBDM Council will meet
Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the library. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
Men in Pink rebate at Big Apple
The Men in Pink campaign for John Wright will have a rebate day Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Big Apple Cafe. Ten percent of all receipts will go toward Wright’s campaign to raise funds for the MCCH Regional Cancer Center.
Playhouse to hold annual meeting
Playhouse in the Park will host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Playhouse. Discussion on board member transitions and the 2023 Show Season will be held. All interested are welcome to attend.
SO Basketball sign-ups to be held
Special Olympics Basketball sign-ups will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at First United Methodist Gym. Athletes 8 and over with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for teams for all ability levels. There is no cost to play. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, contact Laura Miller at lmiller@soky.org or 270-293-9054.
Vermicomposting program to be held
Melanie Brandon will be speaking about vermicomposting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. She will discuss the pros and cons of composting with worms, how it varies from normal bin composting, and how to set them up. This is held free of charge and is open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
American Legion will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Sugar Creek to host Trunk & Treat
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Trunk & Treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Hot dog and chili, along with candy, will be offered and is free to all who attend.
Quilt Lovers will meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
Trunk & Treat at KUMC Saturday
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host its annual Trunk & Treat from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be chili and hot dogs, cake walk, Bingo and games for children. The event is free.
MHS Athletic Hall of Fame planned
The 2022 Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at Murray High School. There will be a light reception/social time at 4 p.m. and the induction ceremony will be at 5 p.m. This event is free.
Breast Cancer Group to meet Tuesday
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Tom’s Grille. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
New Concord Neighborhood will meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Justin Tidwell, Calloway County Solid Waste coordinator, will be the guest speaker. All those in the community are encouraged to attend.
CC TEA Party meets Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, Oct. 24, at Pagliai’s. Ron Wall will speak on the “Convention of States” movement. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m., and the program follows at 6 p.m., with a question-and-answer session after. All interested are invited to attend.
MSU Choir & Chorus to present concert
The Murray State University Concert Choir and Vox Lumina Treble Chorus will present “Facets of Love,” a concert of choral music around the theme of romantic and divine love at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Leo Catholic Church. The choirs are directed by Dr. Bradley Almquist and the concert is free of charge.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. to meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the clubhouse. Beth Fischer will present the program on hooked rugs. Hostesses are Bobbie Weatherly and Helian Cornwell.
Stroke/Brain Jury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the MCCH Wellness Center Classroom. Dr. Whitney Cope, audiologist, will be the speaker.
CC Laker Band to host performance
The Calloway County Laker Band Friends and Family Community Night will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Calloway County Football Stadium. This performance is Senior Night. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Concessions will be avaiable from 6-6:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.