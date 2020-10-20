RMWP Charity Disc Golf Tournament
A Real Men Wear Pink Charity Disc Golf Tournament will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Entry is $50 per team and the fundraiser is sponsored by RMWP participants Randy Taylor and Nick Calhoon.
This is a two-person scramble and there will be prizes for the top two teams.
Fall Bazaar will be held Oct. 24
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will host its Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse, 704 Vine St. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Performance to be held at Playhouse
Playhouse in the Park will present a performance at the Rotary Amphitheater in the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Reservations are limited to 50 patrons per performance. Tickets are $10 each and must be paid at the gate. Families will be allowed to be seated together, otherwise, seating will be at six-foot intervals. Bring your own chair. Touchless temperature checks will be performed. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be Oct. 22-25 and Oct. 30. To reserve tickets, call 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, via Google Meeting, a virtual meeting platform. Anyone interested in attending should contact the school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting for a link to join.
Food pantry open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Curbside pick up will be available rain or shine.
Cothran to hold book signing Saturday
Author Julie Lynne Cothran will hold a book signing of her book, “Does A Gaggle of Geese Giggle?” at New Life Christian Book Store from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Cothran holds a master’s degree in elementary education from Murray State Univeristy and is a retired Kentucky teacher. This is her first book.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, spinach, crackers, mixed veggies, soup, hot cereal, eggs, milk and bread. Fresh veggies and fruit from the garden are also welcome. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, shampoo, baby wipes and deodorant. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
American Legion meets Thursday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Amerian Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Howard Coy, 204 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020 or to Patricia Lassiter, 1460 Peeler Drive, Dexter, KY 42036.
