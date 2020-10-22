Performance to be held at Playhouse
Playhouse in the Park will present a performance at the Rotary Amphitheater in the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Reservations are limited to 50 patrons per performance. Tickets are $10 each and must be paid at the gate. Families will be allowed to be seated together, otherwise, seating will be at six-foot intervals. Bring your own chair. Touchless temperature checks will be performed. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be Oct. 22-25 and Oct. 30. To reserve tickets, call 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net
CC Republican Party to hold rally
The Calloway County Republican Party will hold a Trump Tailgate Rally at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Cheri Theater east parking lot on Chestnut Street. U S Congressman James Comer will be the featured guest speaker. Those attending the event can remain in cars/trucks or bring lawn chairs. There will be a special parking lot frequency to enable those in their vehicles to hear. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
RMWP Charity Disc Golf Tournament
A Real Men Wear Pink Charity Disc Golf Tournament will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Entry is $50 per team and the fundraiser is sponsored by RMWP participants Randy Taylor and Nick Calhoon.
This is a two-person scramble and there will be prizes for the top two teams.
Fall Bazaar will be held Oct. 24
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will host its Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse, 704 Vine St. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Cothran to hold book signing Saturday
Author Julie Lynne Cothran will hold a book signing of her book, “Does A Gaggle of Geese Giggle?” at New Life Christian Book Store from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Cothran holds a master’s degree in elementary education from Murray State Univeristy and is a retired Kentucky teacher. This is her first book.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, spinach, crackers, mixed veggies, soup, hot cereal, eggs, milk and bread. Fresh veggies and fruit from the garden are also welcome. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, shampoo, baby wipes and deodorant. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
American Legion meets Thursday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Amerian Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
MAG to offer enameling workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces a workshop in enameling with local artist Jo Bennett on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 am. to noon, for ages 15 to adult. Participants will explore color and mark making while learning the basic techniques of vitreous enamel to create pins of their own design using readymade kits. No experience is necessary. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Cemetery seeks donations
The New Providence Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and resetting fallen stones. Mail donations to New Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Grogan, trustee, 3328 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
