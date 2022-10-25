CC Health Board to hold virtual meeting

The Calloway County Board of Health will hold a brief special-called virtual meeting at noon Tuesday, Oct. 25. The agenda topics include an executive session for personnel and an open session item on health department operations. All meeting are open to the public. The primary location of this video conference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. For a link and more information, contact Jamie Hughes, Public Health director, at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.