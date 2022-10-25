CC Health Board to hold virtual meeting
The Calloway County Board of Health will hold a brief special-called virtual meeting at noon Tuesday, Oct. 25. The agenda topics include an executive session for personnel and an open session item on health department operations. All meeting are open to the public. The primary location of this video conference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. For a link and more information, contact Jamie Hughes, Public Health director, at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.
WON accepting grant applications
The Women of Numbers (WON) is now accepting applications for the 2022 grants that will be awarded Dec. 1. All grant applications will be reviewed by a committee of WON members. The top three applicants will be asked to present a short presentation at the Dec. 1 meeting. Following the presentations, the membership will vote, votes will be counted and the grant winners announced. Grant applications may be found at mcccf.org website or by emailing Woncalloway1@gmail.com. The grant application deadline is Nov. 4.
CC Democratic Party meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Democratic Party will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Democratic Party Headquarters at 400 Main St. All Democrats are invited to attend. For more information, contact Vonnie Adams at 270-331-4783 or Terry Strieter at 270-227-7332.
Special Exhibition to be held
The MAG Community Art Center, in partnership with West KY NOW, the KY Arts Council and the Three Oaks Community Center in Almo, announces a special exhibition, “Community Portraits & Prose,” at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. This exhibit consists of collage and prose pieces based on family portraits from community members who participated in summer workshops in support of creative aging and lifelong learning. The public is invited to the closing reception on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 - 6 p.m. It can be viewed during normal Murray CVB hours of Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
MHS Class of 1970 to hold celebration
Murray High School Class of 1970 will celebrate 70th birthdays and the belated 50-year reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. At 6 p.m. Friday, the class will hold a meet-and-greet at Murray Middle School before the MHS football game. From 8-9 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Big Apple. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the class will meet on the lawn of Murray Middle School to watch the MSU Homecoming Parade. At 7 p.m. there will be a buffet dinner at the Murray Country Club. For more information, contact Nancy Haverstock at 270-293-4015.
MES SBDM Council will meet
Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the library. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
American Legion will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Sugar Creek to host Trunk & Treat
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Trunk & Treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Hot dog and chili, along with candy, will be offered and is free to all who attend.
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Dumplin’s. Laura Pittman will be the host, Kate Reeves will present the devotion and Linda Dick will present the program.
Safe boating course offered
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a boating safety course Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kentuckiana Marine Sales in Gilbertsville. Class begins at 8 a.m. and should end by 5 p.m. Lunch will not be provided. The cost is $25 for book and class and for couples $30 for both. This class will provide a certificate to apply for an insurance discount. To register, contact Geri McKee at 314-825-2222.
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, via Google Meet, a virtual meeting platform. Those interested may call the high school prior to the meeting for a meeting link to join.
