CC Bicentennial Celebration planned

The Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will be Thursday, Nov. 3. The celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Central Park Amphitheater. The Bicentennial Book Reveal and Signing will be at 11 a.m. at Playhouse in the Park with lunch presented by the Calloway County Tourism Commission. At 5 p.m. a Community Reception presented by Murray State University’s Town & Gown will be held in Lovett Auditorium. In case of rain, all events will be held at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. For more information, visit www.calloway2022.com.