Movies on the Square to be Friday

Movies on the Square will offer a double feature Friday, Oct. 28, in downtown Murray. Kids can paint a free pumpkin beginning at 6 p.m. and “Happy Halloween Scooby Doo” will begin at 6:30 p.m. The second feature is the original “Psycho” which begins at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.