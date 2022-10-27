Movies on the Square to be Friday
Movies on the Square will offer a double feature Friday, Oct. 28, in downtown Murray. Kids can paint a free pumpkin beginning at 6 p.m. and “Happy Halloween Scooby Doo” will begin at 6:30 p.m. The second feature is the original “Psycho” which begins at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
CC Bicentennial Celebration planned
The Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will be Thursday, Nov. 3. The celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Central Park Amphitheater. The Bicentennial Book Reveal and Signing will be at 11 a.m. at Playhouse in the Park with lunch presented by the Calloway County Tourism Commission. At 5 p.m., a Community Reception presented by Murray State University’s Town & Gown will be held in Lovett Auditorium. In case of rain, all events will be held at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. For more information, visit www.calloway2022.com.
Rebate day for MIP Wright Thursday
A rebate day will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Big Apple Cafe with a percentage of the proceeds to benefit Men in Pink John Wright who is raising funds for the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the clubhouse. Chair Yoga will be presented by Raylene Gagle with a business meeting to follow.
MHS Class of 1970 to hold celebration
Murray High School Class of 1970 will celebrate 70th birthdays and the belated 50-year reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. At 6 p.m. Friday, the class will hold a meet-and-greet at Murray Middle School before the MHS football game. From 8-9 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Big Apple. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the class will meet on the lawn of Murray Middle School to watch the MSU Homecoming Parade. At 7 p.m. there will be a buffet dinner at the Murray Country Club. For more information, contact Nancy Haverstock at 270-293-4015.
American Legion will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Sugar Creek to host Trunk & Treat
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Trunk & Treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Hot dogs and chili, along with candy, will be offered and is free to all who attend.
Safe boating course offered
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a boating safety course Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kentuckiana Marine Sales in Gilbertsville. Class begins at 8 a.m. and should end by 5 p.m. Lunch will not be provided. The cost is $25 for book and class and for couples $30 for both. This class will provide a certificate to apply for an insurance discount. To register, contact Geri McKee at 314-825-2222.
Hancock Biological to celebrate 50 years
The Hancock Biological Station is having its 50th Year Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. Boat rides will be available at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with reservations needed. Seating is limited. A jazz band featuring Murray State University music alumni will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Flinn, director of the Hancock Biological Station, will speak at 11:45 a.m. during the building dedication, followed by a check donation ceremony. There will be station history exhibits, hourly raffle drawings, silent auction, cabin tours and a live animal exhibit with activities for children of all ages. A soup lunch will be provided by the Hancock Station staff and faculty. To reserve a boat ride, visit the station’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MSUHBS or call 270-809-2272.
Goshen UMC to host bazaar
The United Methodist Women of Goshen Church will host its 34th “Christmas in the Country Bazaar,” from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Family Fellowship Center. The church is at 4726 St. Rt. 121 N. in Stella. Proceeds from this event will be used to support nonprofit organizations in our community. Shoppers may also purchase country ham or sausage biscuits for breakfast.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Nov. 3
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Dee Keezer, “Kringle Kraft: Blest Be The Ties That Bind.” The hostesses are Martha Crafton and Pat Miller.
Help need for holiday project
The Purchase District Ombudsman Program is preparing for a special holiday project - Silver Bells. Silver Bells provides gifts for isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care and family care homes. The program serves residents of long-term care facilities in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. For more information and to find out how you can participate in Silver Bells, or to adopt a Silver Bell, contact Stephanie Anderson at 270-251-6120 or email stephanie.anderson@purchaseadd.org.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
US Sen. (KY) Rand Paul to be in Murray
Sen. Rand Paul will be Kyle Oakley Field in Murray at noon Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the public is invited to attend.
