Kirksey UMC to host Trunk or Treat
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a modified Trunk and Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Bagged candy will be set up at stations outside of the church for children to trick-or-treat. Games utilizing social distancing will be held outside, along with a cake walk. Hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available. Masks are required.
Red Hand Toy Run to be held
The Red Hand Motorcycle Club’s 12th annual Toy Run will be accepting toys for the West KY Foster Parent Association and The Main Street Youth Center during the month of November. Donations may be placed in the drop box every weekend in front of Big Lots. Distribution will be Dec. 5. The ride begins at 10 a.m. from Big Lots on Dec. 5. Dinner, prizes and a silent auction will be held after the ride at Main Street Youth Center.
MAG to offer enameling workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces a workshop in enameling with local artist Jo Bennett on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 am. to noon, for ages 15 to adult. Participants will explore color and mark making while learning the basic techniques of vitreous enamel to create pins of their own design using ready-made kits. No experience is necessary. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Noel Market to be held Nov. 7
The Christian Women’s Fellowship will host its annual Noel Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church. This year’s market will have a variety of handcrafted items available for purchase and an antique quilt that was donated to the CWF which was crafted in the 1940s and has a scalloped border.
MISD updates ticket purchase details
The Murray Independent School District Athletic Department has changed the way tickets may be purchased for the remaining football games and all Murray High and Murray Middle School basketball games. Tickets may be purchased through GoFan.co. This is a cashless/ticketless platform which is quicker, safer and easier. There is an app that can be downloaded to your phone. You can click on these links - https://gofan.co/app/school/KY 13134 (high school) or https://gofan.co/app/school/KY74711 (middle school). Updated athletic information may be found on the Murray Independent Athletic website at https://www.murray.kyschools.us/athletics/index. For questions, email Ann Greenfield, MISD athletic director, at ann.greenfield@murray.kyschools.us.
Dixon Cemetery fall meeting is Oct. 31
The Dixon Cemetery Fall Maintenance Day will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. There will be light work on the grounds performed. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. Call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689 for additional information or directions. Donations for future mowing may be mailed to Dixon Cemetery, c/o June Ezell, 497 Oliver Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
WKEC to meet Wednesday
The Board of Directors of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative will at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the WKEC Conference Center in Eddyville. The meeting should conclude by noon.
‘Light up Murray’ parade to be held
The Rotary “Light Up Murray” Christmas ‘Reverse’ Parade will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Spectators who would normally line Main Street to view the parade will now drive their vehicles while the participants are stationary with displays along Main Street between 10th and Main and Industrial Road and Main. Organizations wishing to participate must complete an application by Nov. 15, available at www.murraychristmasparade.com.
Ghoul’s Night Out at Eiffel Tower Park
The Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris, Tennessee, will present Ghoul’s Night Out at Eiffel Tower Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Children 3 to 8 can enjoy storytelling, sons and a treat. At 7 p.m. Halloween stories, music and a treat for kids 9 and up will be held. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Krider Performing Arts Center. Masks required.
Friends of CCPL seek books
The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a book drop for the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Need Line parking lot. All books must be brought in a box and taped closed. The donated books will be used in the semi-annual Friends of the Library Book Sale fundraiser.
CCFPD Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the old Southern States Building on East Sycamore Street. The meeting will be limited to 10 participants and will require face masks and social distancing. The meeting will be posted on the board’s Facebook page.
