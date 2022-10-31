CC Bicentennial history book available

“Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years 1822-2022,” the history book celebrating the 200th anniversary of Calloway County, is now available. If you pre-ordered a book and paid for shipping, your book will be shipped to your home. All other pre-ordered books may be picked up from 1-4 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. If you did not pre-order, but would like to purchase a book, you may do so during the same hours or during the Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3 at Playhouse in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the book is $60 and a limited number is available. Bring cash or check.