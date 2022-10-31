CC Bicentennial history book available
“Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years 1822-2022,” the history book celebrating the 200th anniversary of Calloway County, is now available. If you pre-ordered a book and paid for shipping, your book will be shipped to your home. All other pre-ordered books may be picked up from 1-4 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. If you did not pre-order, but would like to purchase a book, you may do so during the same hours or during the Bicentennial Celebration on Nov. 3 at Playhouse in the Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the book is $60 and a limited number is available. Bring cash or check.
KUMC to host Christmas Bazaar
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host its Christmas Bazaar from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. There will be a cookie exchange, and homemade canned goods, cakes, baked goods and handmade craft items will be available for purchase.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the clubhouse. Chair Yoga will be presented by Raylene Gagle with a business meeting to follow.
CC Bicentennial Celebration planned
The Calloway County Bicentennial Celebration will be Thursday, Nov. 3. The celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Central Park Amphitheater. The Bicentennial Book Reveal and Signing will be at 11 a.m. at Playhouse in the Park with lunch presented by the Calloway County Tourism Commission. At 5 p.m., a Community Reception presented by Murray State University’s Town & Gown will be held in Lovett Auditorium. In case of rain, all events will be held at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. For more information, visit www.calloway2022.com.
Safe boating course offered
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a boating safety course Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kentuckiana Marine Sales in Gilbertsville. Class begins at 8 a.m. and should end by 5 p.m. Lunch will not be provided. The cost is $25 for book and class and for couples $30 for both. This class will provide a certificate to apply for an insurance discount. To register, contact Geri McKee at 314-825-2222.
Goshen UMC to host bazaar
The United Methodist Women of Goshen Church will host its 34th “Christmas in the Country Bazaar,” from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Family Fellowship Center. The church is at 4726 St. Rt. 121 N. in Stella. Proceeds from this event will be used to support nonprofit organizations in our community. Shoppers may also purchase country ham or sausage biscuits for breakfast.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Nov. 3
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Dee Keezer, “Kringle Kraft: Blest Be The Ties That Bind.” The hostesses are Martha Crafton and Pat Miller.
Help need for holiday project
The Purchase District Ombudsman Program is preparing for a special holiday project - Silver Bells. Silver Bells provides gifts for isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care and family care homes. The program serves residents of long-term care facilities in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. For more information and to find out how you can participate in Silver Bells, or to adopt a Silver Bell, contact Stephanie Anderson at 270-251-6120 or email stephanie.anderson@purchaseadd.org.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
US Sen. (KY) Rand Paul to be in Murray
Sen. Rand Paul will be Kyle Oakley Field in Murray at noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, and the public is invited to attend.
MHS Youth Service Center will meet
The Murray High School Youth Service Center will hold an Advisory Council Meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Noel Market to be Saturday
The Christian Women’s Fellowship of First Christian Church will hold its annual Noel Market from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sweet Shop and Attic Treasures will be on the main level (second floor) of the Education Building, along with the Coffee Shop. A Holiday Craft Shop will be in the Fellowship Hall. Raffle tickets for an antique quilt and handmade stuffed stocking will be available for purchase.
Turkey Trot to be held Thanksgiving Day
The Murray Business Lions Club is holding its annual Turkey Trot. This year’s event will be professionally managed by Mid-South Race Timing and is open to all ages. The event will be Thursday, Nov. 24, with late registration beginning at 7 a.m. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in Central Park, past the Dog Park. The Lions Club share of proceeds will benefit HOPE Calloway. The link to register is https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Murray/MBLCTurkeyDay5K.
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
