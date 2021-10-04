MAG to hold outdoor reception
The MAG Community Art Center will hold an outdoor exhibition of FEMMEnomenal Bluegrass Botanicals, on loan from Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, featuring the work of Gabriella Boros celebrating the extraordinary achievements of 10 Kentucky women through the invocation of 10 native Kentucky plants. An outdoor community reception will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, featuring music by the Black Eyed Susans, food by Hop Hound Brew Pub and a presentation by Bernheim Arts in Nature Curator Jenny Zellar. The exhibit may be viewed during daylight hours on the MAG back patio until Oct. 16.
MWC Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the clubhouse. President Joetta Kelly urges all members to attend.
Empty Bowls Project will be held
Need Line is sponsoring the Empty Bowls Project on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5-7:30 p.m. on the deck of Playhouse in the Park. Tickets are $20 at the door with no advance ticket sales. Attendees will receive a meal of soup, bread, dessert and a drink. For an additional $20 attendees will be able to select a custom bowl made by local artists Wayne Bates, Tom Jackson or Ann Beyer. The event is co-sponsored by the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray City Parks. Proceeds will go to Need Line to help battle food insecurity in Murray and Calloway County.
Legends and Lyrics show planned
The Wrangler Network presents Legends and Lyrics, sponsored by the Murray State University Rodeo Club, from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Cherry Expo Center, 2101 College Farm Road. This will feature two successful songwriters, Dean Dillon and Scott Emerick and Janelle Arthur, a top five contestant on American Idol. Tickets are available by calling 270-809-3125.
Flea and craft market planned
Curiosities and Oddities Flea and Craft Market will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, at Kenlake Campground in Aurora from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be fun activities for children. Vendor space is still available. For questions, call 270-205-1501 or visit the WACPAC Facebook page.
Golf scramble planned
A four person golf scramble with proceeds to benefit the Murray High Swim Team will be at noon Friday, Oct. 29, at the Murray Country Club. The cost is $240 per team. A catered lunch by Hop Hound will be included. Register at the MCC Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail8@gmail.com.
CCFPD to meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
MWC Kappa Dept. will meet
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the clubhouse.
MSU Staff Regent filing open
The filing deadline for the Murray State Staff Regent special election is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Any regular staff employee who has been employed at Murray State University for at least three years as of Tuesday, Oct. 26, is eligible to apply provided they are not employed in one of the following: president, provost/vice president, vice president, academic dean or academic department chair. The election to fill this open position will be held online from Tuesday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 28. Staff will access the online voting through myGate.
MAG offers October workshops
The MAG Community Art Center announces its upcoming October workshops for teens and adults. Classes will be taught in multi-media painting, collage, clay, weaving and Shibo dyeing. There are also ongoing monthly groups for coloring, photography and poetry. Beginners are welcome. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, downstairs at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Hostesses will be Judy Atkerson and Dee Keezer. Members are asked to wear masks and social distance.
MAG holds October exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center announces its October exhibit of “Emergent SocialScapes” by Murray State University Associate Professor Diane Sabenancio Nititham. It will include a selection of research and creative images about Filipino diasporic individuals and communities. The exhibit will run Oct. 8-30, and can be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, see murrayartguild.org.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Big Apple Cafe.
