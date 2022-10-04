Nutrition class for cancer patients offered

A free nutrition education class for current or past cancer patients and caregivers will be offered for eight weeks, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Dec. 6, with no class on Nov. 22. Classes will meet from 3:30-4:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Calloway County Extension Office. The program is a collaboration of the Kentucky Cancer Program, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the Calloway County Extension Office. Reservations are required in advance and may be made by calling the Kentucky Cancer Program at 270-442-1310 or email g.barlow@louisville.edu.

