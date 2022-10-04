Nutrition class for cancer patients offered
A free nutrition education class for current or past cancer patients and caregivers will be offered for eight weeks, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Dec. 6, with no class on Nov. 22. Classes will meet from 3:30-4:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Calloway County Extension Office. The program is a collaboration of the Kentucky Cancer Program, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the Calloway County Extension Office. Reservations are required in advance and may be made by calling the Kentucky Cancer Program at 270-442-1310 or email g.barlow@louisville.edu.
‘Stitch-In’ to be held Oct. 10 in Benton
The Western KY/TN Stitchers Chapter, a member of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America, will host a “Stitch-In” Monday, Oct. 10, at the Marshall County Public Library at 1150 Birch Street, Benton, from noon to 2 p.m. in meeting room B on the second floor of the library. There is no fee for this event and materials will be provided. All skills levels are welcome. Those interested in learning the art of cross stitching are invited to attend. For more information, contact Beverly Barnes at 270-293-0908 or Mickey Horcher at 270-205-9804.
Empty Bowls event is Oct. 14
Need Line’s Empty Bowls is Friday, Oct. 14, from 5-7:30 p.m. on the Playhouse in the Park Deck. Tickets are $20 a person. Homemade soups, breads donated by local restaurants, desserts and drinks will be served. Each participant can select their handmade bowl with each purchased meal. The Murray Art Guild has held workshops throughout the year to make the bowls and then they are painted and fired in preparation for the Empty Bowls project. This fundraiser is to raise awareness of food insecurity in Murray and Calloway County and is sponsored by Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and Murray City Parks.
CCFPD Board will meet Oct. 10
The regular meeting of the Calloway County Fire Protection District (CCFPD) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, instead of Monday, Oct. 3, due to Fall Break. The meeting is at Station 1, East Sycamore Street.
Chainsaw carving competition planned
The WACPAC is having its fifth annual Aurora Sawing Logs Chainsaw Carving Competition Oct. 14-16 at Kenlake State Resort Park Tennis Center. Fifteen professional carvers from across America will join this year. The carve will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, with an auction starting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. New this year is the Woman’s World Craft and Vendor shopping, the Dam Brewhouse with their craft beers and bouncy houses for the kids. Family friendly with food trucks included. For more information, visit the WACPAC Facebook page of text Bonnie at 270-205-1501.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Oct. 4
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the clubhouse. Ernie Bailey will speak about the history of Murray-Calloway County. Hostesses are Pat Miller and Jennifer Ernstberger.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Dexter-Almo Water District will meet
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
Community breakfast to be Saturday
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit the church food pantry and local food charities. All are welcome.
Drive-thru pantry at KUMC
A drive-thru food pantry will be held at Kirksey United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 8. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to the car.
MAG hosts opening reception
The MAG Community Art Center announces the opening reception of the 34th Annual Visual Evidence Exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Waterfield Library Gallery on the campus of Murray State University. This juried exhibit features work from many regional artists in a variety of mediums. The exhibit will be up from Oct. 10-30, and may be viewed during normal library hours of 7 a.m. to midnight, Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. until midnight Sunday. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kook Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Needed for the cooler or freezer is eggs. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, dish liquid, small containers of laundry detergent, size 5 baby diapers, and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for the homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-up cans of tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, cheese and crackers, small bags of nuts, small cans of soup, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit, small cans of pasta, napkins and plastic spoons and forks. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
