Holiday Quilt Bazaar planned
The annual Holiday Quilt Bazaar, hosted by the Quilt Lovers of Murray, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. There will be a variety of items such as quilts, baby gifts, tabletop decor, holiday decor and baked goods. There will be a bed turning at noon to showcase quilts made by guild members. The public is invited to attend.
Concerned Taxpayers will meet
The Concerned Taxpayers of Western Kentucky (Tea Party) will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Pagliai’s. Kentucky State Sen. Stan Humphries will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.
Trail of Treats to be Oct. 31
Trail of Treats will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, along the walking path at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
Neighborhood Watch to be held Monday
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the New Concord Church of Christ Annex. Mike Crook of Angels Attic and Magistrate Larry Crutcher will be the guest speakers. All those in the community are encouraged to attend.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wellness Center Classroom. The program will be “Meet Murray’s Newest Neurologist - Dr. Crizeldo Carlaso.” For more information, call Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Bazaar planned at FUMC
A holiday bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the gym of Murray First United Methodist Church. Homemade baked goods and custom crafts with holiday decorations, note cards, knitted items and more will be available. The public is invited.
MES Board to meet Monday
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Life House to offer girls’ conference
Life House Care Center is hosting its second annual Beautiful You conference Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Girls in 7th through 10th grades are invited to the 6-9 p.m. event on Friday, Nov. 1. Girls from 11th grade through college will participate from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Both events are in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center at Murray State University with Emma Mae Jenkins as the guest speaker. Admission is $10 and includes snacks. Tickets are available at the door or may be reserved by calling Life House at 270-753-0700.
Community Trunk-or-Treat offered
Briggs & Stratton will host a Community Trunk-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in its parking lot.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Veterans assistance offered by VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Good Life offers trip in May
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic town of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
FRYSC taking applications for Christmas
The Calloway County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) are taking applications for the 2019 Laker Christmas assistance program. Family interested should contact the FRYSC at their child’s school to set up an interview time. Applications are being taken through Dec. 2, but families are strongly encouraged to make an appointment the first of November. The program serves families with children in the Calloway County Schools, preschool through 12th grade and those families living in Calloway County with younger than school-age children. More information may be found on Facebook - Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers/Laker Christmas, or by calling Jan Wilson, Calloway Preschool and Southwest Elementary at 270-762-7510l; Michelle Hansen, East and North Elementary at 270-762-7333; Danielle Schwettman, Calloway County Middle School at 270-762-7365 or Lisa Hays, Calloway County High School at 270-762-7390.
