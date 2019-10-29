Community Trunk-or-Treat offered
Briggs & Stratton will host a Community Trunk-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in its parking lot.
Rebate night for Real Men Wear Pink
Real Men Wear Pink Mitch Ryan will have a rebate day at the Big Apple Cafe Wednesday, Oct. 30. The band, Black Eyed Susans, will be playing and the staff will be wearing pink shirts in support of a colleague they lost to breast cancer.
Holiday Quilt Bazaar planned
The annual Holiday Quilt Bazaar, hosted by the Quilt Lovers of Murray, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. There will be a variety of items such as quilts, baby gifts, tabletop decor, holiday decor and baked goods. There will be a bed turning at noon to showcase quilts made by guild members. The public is invited to attend.
Trail of Treats to be Oct. 31 at CFSB
Trail of Treats will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the CFBS Center on the campus of Murray State University.
Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Life House to offer girls’ conference
Life House Care Center is hosting its second annual Beautiful You conference Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Girls in seventh through 10th grades are invited to the 6-9 p.m. event on Friday, Nov. 1. Girls from 11th grade through college will participate from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Both events are in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center at Murray State University with Emma Mae Jenkins as the guest speaker. Admission is $10 and includes snacks. Tickets are available at the door or may be reserved by calling Life House at 270-753-0700.
Evening of Remembrance planned
An Evening of Remembrance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Chestnut Park. A candlelight service for the community is sponsored by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County and the Warriors of Hope. Participants are welcome to bring a photograph of their loved one to the event.
Bazaar planned at FUMC
A holiday bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the gym of Murray First United Methodist Church. Homemade baked goods and custom crafts with holiday decorations, note cards, knitted items and more will be available. The public is invited.
Kids Care offers food to organizations
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger is offering free macaroni and cheese and apple cinnamon oatmeal meals to food banks or organizations that need food. Contact Judy Stahler at 270-753-7387 for more information.
FRYSC taking applications for Christmas
The Calloway County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) are taking applications for the 2019 Laker Christmas assistance program. Family interested should contact the FRYSC at their child’s school to set up an interview time. Applications are being taken through Dec. 2, but families are strongly encouraged to make an appointment the first of November. The program serves families with children in the Calloway County Schools, preschool through 12th grade and those families living in Calloway County with younger than school-age children. More information may be found on Facebook - Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers/Laker Christmas, or by calling Jan Wilson, Calloway Preschool and Southwest Elementary at 270-762-7510l; Michelle Hansen, East and North Elementary at 270-762-7333; Danielle Schwettman, Calloway County Middle School at 270-762-7365 or Lisa Hays, Calloway County High School at 270-762-7390.
Legion available to help veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Good Life offers trip in May
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic town of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
WON taking grant applications
Women of Numbers is now taking applications from nonprofit organizations in Murray and Calloway County. The deadline for submission is Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Grants will be reviewed and the top three will be invited to make a presentation at the Awards Grant Event Dec. 3 at the Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex. Members of WON will vote and the winner will be announced that evening. Grant applications are available online on the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation web page. For more information, contact Glenda Rowlett at gkrowlett@gmail.com.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
