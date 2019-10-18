MAG to host homecoming reception
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host a special Murray State University Homecoming Reception of MSU alum, Tom Cannady’s exhibit, “Time Between the Lakes,” from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
RMWP rebate to be held at Cypress
As part of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign, Josh McKeel will host a rebate night at Cypress Springs Resort from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Visit their website at www.cypressspringsresort.com.
MWC Alpha Department to meet
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Calloway County Adult ED Center. The hostesses are Brenda Call, Sandy Anderson, Linda Feltner, Pat Green, Marcie Johnson, Monica Kendall, Sandy Linn and Sue Smith.
Playhouse will hold costume sale
A costume sale fundraiser will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 907 Acadia Circle with all proceeds to go to the Capital Campaign for Playhouse in the Park and the Arcadia Annex. There will be food trucks, refreshments and the Arcadia Annex will be open. The public is invited to attend.
Bazaar and Bake Sale to be Oct. 26
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in the basemen of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Items available will include holiday decorations, handmade jewelry and soaps, pallet wood signs, photo note cards and wood walking sticks. Shoppers will receive a free drawing ticket for each $10 spent. Proceeds will support the K-college art education and scholarships. The public is invited to attend.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Tom’s Grille. For information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Aurora Baptist to offer food at festival
The Aurora Baptist Church will be offering homemade chili, white or brown beans with cornbread, grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade baked goods and drinks during the Aurora Country Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19.
MSU choirs to present concert Sunday
The Murray State University Women’s Chorus and Concert Choir will present a Fall Concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in Lovett Auditorium. The choirs are conducted by Dr. Bradley L. Almquist. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.
MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex.
FRYSC taking applications for Christmas
The Calloway County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) are taking applications for the 2019 Laker Christmas assistance program. Family interested should contact the FRYSC at their child’s school to set up an interview time. Applications are being taken through Dec. 2, but families are strongly encouraged to make an appointment the first of November. The program serves families with children in the Calloway County Schools, preschool through 12th grade and those families living in Calloway County with younger than school-age children. More information may be found on Facebook - Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers/Laker Christmas, or by calling Jan Wilson, Calloway Preschool and Southwest Elementary at 270-762-7510l; Michelle Hansen, East and North Elementary at 270-762-7333; Danielle Schwettman, Calloway County Middle School at 270-762-7365 or Lisa Hays, Calloway County High School at 270-762-7390.
East Calloway SBDM Council to meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the faculty lounge.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Playhouse to hold annual meeting
Playhouse in the Park will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the theatre. An announcement of the 2020 shows will be presented along with details about the Capital Campaign and the board of directors. The public is welcome.
CC Conservation Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For more information, call 270-767-0491.
MSU Theatre to present play
The Theatre Arts Department at Murray State University will present “War of the Worlds” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, in Lovett Auditorium. The public is invited to attend.
Music friends to meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Howard Coy, 204 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020 or to Patricia Lassiter, 1460 Peeler Drive, Dexter, KY 42036.
