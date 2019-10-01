MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. The hostesses are Pat Miller, Kelly Mackey and Mary Shipley.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
Dexter/Almo Water District will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
Walk to Defeat ALS planned
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will also be a silent auction with over 100 items.
MHS Class of 1974 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1974 will celebrate its 45th reunion Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. On Friday, Oct. 4, the class will attend the MHS football game at 7 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, class members will meet at the Big Apple Cafe. Each person will be responsible for their own ticket. Those planning to attend should contact Gingy Grider at 270-978-0557, for a ticket to the Friday football game.
Alzheimer’s Rebate Day to be held
The Fight Against Alzheimer’s will hold a rebate day Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sirloin Stockade. A coupon must be presented for rebate credit and may be printed at sirloinstockademurray.com and select rebate link on left sidebar.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Rolling Hills Nursery for a wiener roast. The hostesses are Chris Anderson, Christine Ferenc and Pat Miller.
ALS Rebate Night to be Wednesday
A rebate night to support The Walk to Defeat ALS will be from 4 p.m. to close Wednesday, Oct. 2, at LaCaconia Mexican restaurant.
MAG to hold Cannady exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will feature the October MAG Gallery exhibit, “Time Between the Lakes,” by Murray State University alum Tom Cannady. The exhibit will feature paintings representing nostalgic Americana. The exhibit will run Oct. 2 through Oct. 26, with an opening reception from 5-7 Friday, Oct. 4. There will be a special MSU Homecoming Reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The public is invited to attend both receptions. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
CC Courthouse to open late Thursday
The Calloway County Courthouse will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, due to electrical maintenance.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
BarkAID to benefit Humane Society
BarkAID North American Tour will be coming to Murray Saturday, Oct. 5, with Patrick Lomantini, master hairstylist, doing basic haircut and trims for a minimum $20 donation with all the proceeds to benefit the Humane Society of Calloway County. To book an appointment, email your preferred appointment time with a second choice and a contact phone number to ForThePets@yahoo.com or text 270-519-4643.
Russell Family Reunion to be held
The Russell Family and Fans Reunion will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Iroquois Shelter at Kenlake. For more information, call 270-354-9861.
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Preschool activities to be held
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
Barrow-Crutcher Reunion planned
The Barrow-Crutcher Reunion will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Golden Pond Fire Department on Canton Road in Cadiz. The event will be a potluck. For more information, call Mary Hilda Barrow Taylor at 270-522-3967.
