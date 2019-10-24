Movie to be shown in the park
The Murray-Calloway County Park will be showing a movie, “Avengers Endgame (PG-13),” at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. This event is free and concessions will be available for purchase.
Candy Days to be held
The Murray Lions Club, Hazel Lions Club and Murray State Lions Club Candy Days will be Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, at Walmart and Food Giant. Donations will benefit the Lions Club KidSight program in Calloway County and the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.
Rebate days for Real Men Wear Pink
• Mitch Ryan and John Kopperud will hold a joint rebate day at Tap 216 on Thursday, Oct. 24.
• Josh McKeel and Flowers by Whitney are teaming together to offer a rebate of 20 percent from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 26.
Costume party to be at Playhouse
A Spooktacular Evening/Costume Party fundraiser will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 907 Arcadia Circle in support of the Capital Campaign for Playhouse in the Park and the Arcadia Annex. Limited tickets are available by calling 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net. There will be a costume contest, “Scary-oke,” food, cash bar and haunted rooms.
Bazaar and Bake Sale to be Oct. 26
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in the basement of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Items available will include holiday decorations, handmade jewelry and soaps, pallet wood signs, photo note cards and wood walking sticks. Shoppers will receive a free drawing ticket for each $10 spent. Proceeds will support the K-college art education and scholarships. The public is invited to attend.
Dixon Cemetery work day to be held
The Dixon Cemetery Fall Maintenance Day will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Light work on the grounds will be completed. A potluck meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. For more information or directions, call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689.
CCHS Choir to hold Fall Fundraiser
The Calloway County High School Choir will hold its Fall Fundraiser at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Calloway County High School Cafeteria. Guests will enjoy chili, hot dogs, drinks and dessert with a requested donation of $5 at the door. There choir, including soloists and ensembles, will present a concert. Any donations in the form of paper goods would be greatly appreciated and acknowledged in the printed program. Contact dahnscott@aol.com.
Food pantry to open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 25. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Cemetery work day planned
A work day will be held at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, call Dan Bazzell at 270-227-9717.
Book signing to be held
A book signing by author Debbie Elmer will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at New Life Christian Bookstore. “The Plan” is a Christian children’s book and is recommended for children 4-10 years of age.
Trail of Treats to be Oct. 31
Trail of Treats will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, along the walking path at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
MSU to present ‘War of the Worlds’
The Theatre Arts Department at Murray State University will present “War of the Worlds” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, in Lovett Auditorium. The public is invited to attend.
Concerned Taxpayers will meet
The Concerned Taxpayers of Western Kentucky (Tea Party) will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Pagliai’s. Kentucky State Sen. Stan Humphries will be the guest speaker. The public is invited to attend.
Neighborhood Watch to be held Monday
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the New Concord Church of Christ Annex. Mike Crook of Angels Attic and Magistrate Larry Crutcher will be the guest speakers. All those in the community are encouraged to attend.
Blood drive to be Sunday
First Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the gym. The Murray-Calloway County Blood Bank will draw the units. For more information, contact Melissa Easley at 270-227-8361.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wellness Center Classroom. The program will be “Meet Murray’s Newest Neurologist - Dr. Crizeldo Carlaso.” For more information, call Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Holiday Quilt Bazaar planned
The annual Holiday Quilt Bazaar, hosted by the Quilt Lovers of Murray, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. There will be a variety of items such as quilts, baby gifts, tabletop decor, holiday decor and baked goods. There will be a bed turning at noon to showcase quilts made by guild members. The public is invited to attend.
