crAFTER HOURS to be at MAG
crAFTER HOURS at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center is the second Thursday of each month, from 6-8 p.m. In October, there will be a two-session project to create clay magnets with Josh and Justine Riley. On Oct. 10, participants will make and draw and on Oct. 17, participants will glaze and color. Materials are provided and the cost is $25. To register, call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit www.murrayartguild.org.
MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the clubhouse. The hostesses are Jo Anne Harris and Polly Hohman.
CCHS Class of 1969 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. On Friday, an informal get-together will be at 6 p.m. at the Big Apple Cafe. Service is à la carte. A dinner will be Saturday at the Curris Center Ballroom on the campus of Murray State University. A buffet dinner will start at 6 p.m. and registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with a group picture being taken before the dinner. The cost is $30 per person. Dress is casual. A CD will be made of all photos and may be purchased for $25. To register, contact Nancy Williams Lovett at 270-227-4499, Jane Shoemaker at 270-227-7798, or mail a check for the dinner to Cathy Johnston Hopkins, P.O. Box 679, Murray, KY 42071, or call 270-293-4005. Checks should be made payable to the Calloway County Class of 1969.
Walk to Defeat ALS to be Oct. 12
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will be a silent auction with over 100 items.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Lisa Betts on Hair Changes with Age. The hostess is Karen Olson.
Adult Spelling Bee to be Oct. 28
The Murray Adult Spelling Bee and Silent Auction, sponsored by the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. The proceeds will benefit Calloway County Adult Education and literacy projects of the department. Teams of three may register by calling Brenda Call at 270-753-7870. The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 21.
ALS Support Group will meet
The Murray ALS Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Dalton Conference room at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Jordan Williams, exercise specialist at Murray State University, will be the guest speaker. Finals plans will be made for the West Kentucky Walk to Defeat ALS Saturday, Oct. 12 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State. For more information, contact Mitzi Cathey at 270-293-1748.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.