Rebate days for Real Men Wear Pink
• Rebate night from 5-10 p.m. at Los Portales Wednesday, Oct 23, for Jeremy Grogan.
• Mitch Ryan and John Kopperud will hold a joint rebate day at Tap 216 on Thursday, Oct. 24.
• Josh McKeel and Flowers by Whitney are teaming together to offer a rebate of 20 percent from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 26.
Costume party to be at Playhouse
A Spooktacular Evening/Costume Party fundraiser will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 907 Arcadia Circle in support of the Capital Campaign for Playhouse in the Park and the Arcadia Annex. Limited tickets are available by calling 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net. There will be a costume contest, “Scary-oke,” food, cash bar and haunted rooms.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Oct. 24, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Bazaar and Bake Sale to be Oct. 26
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in the basement of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Items available will include holiday decorations, handmade jewelry and soaps, pallet wood signs, photo note cards and wood walking sticks. Shoppers will receive a free drawing ticket for each $10 spent. Proceeds will support the K-college art education and scholarships. The public is invited to attend.
FCC to host mental health presentation
First Christian Church will have a presentation on “Mental Health Awareness: Anxiety, Depression and Youth Cutting,” from 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the Fellowship Hall. The speakers will be Michael Bordieri, Ph.D., licensed psychologist, behavioral analyst and assistant professor in the department of psychology at Murray State University, and Kenneth Jewell, a licensed professional clinical counselor with Bridges Family Center. All interested are invited to attend.
FRYSC taking applications for Christmas
The Calloway County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) are taking applications for the 2019 Laker Christmas assistance program. Family interested should contact the FRYSC at their child’s school to set up an interview time. Applications are being taken through Dec. 2, but families are strongly encouraged to make an appointment the first of November. The program serves families with children in the Calloway County Schools, preschool through 12th grade and those families living in Calloway County with younger than school-age children. More information may be found on Facebook - Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers/Laker Christmas, or by calling Jan Wilson, Calloway Preschool and Southwest Elementary at 270-762-7510l; Michelle Hansen, East and North Elementary at 270-762-7333; Danielle Schwettman, Calloway County Middle School at 270-762-7365 or Lisa Hays, Calloway County High School at 270-762-7390.
Magazine Club meets Thursday
The Murray Magazine Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Dumplin’s.
Dixon Cemetery work day to be held
The Dixon Cemetery Fall Maintenance Day will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Light work on the grounds will be completed. A potluck meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. For more information or directions, call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689.
CCHS Choir to hold Fall Fundraiser
The Calloway County High School Choir will hold its Fall Fundraiser at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Calloway County High School Cafeteria. Guests will enjoy chili, hot dogs, drinks and dessert with a requested donation of $5 at the door. The choir, including soloists and ensembles, will present a concert. Any donations in the form of paper goods would be greatly appreciated and acknowledged in the printed program. Contact dahnscott@aol.com.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Preschool activities to be held
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
Compassionate Friends meet Thursday
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Cemetery work day planned
A work day will be held at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, call Dan Bazzell at 270-227-9717.
