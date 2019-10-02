Hazel WC Car Show to be Saturday
The Hazel Woman’s Club’s annual open Car Show will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hazel Community Center. Registration is from 8:30-11 a.m. Each vehicle may be entered into three classes. Judging starts at 11:15 a.m. There will be trophies and special awards presented, along with refreshments being served. The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds will benefit various community projects.
Barnett Cemetery meeting to be held
All interested in the upkeep of the Barnett Cemetery should be at the cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for cleanup. A fish fry will be at noon with a business session to follow. Fish, fries and hush puppies will be furnished. Those attending should bring side dishes, drinks and chairs. The cemetery is located off of Poplar Spring Drive. Donations, with checks payable to the Barnett Cemetery Funds should be mailed to Ricky Stewart, 538 Dowdy Trail, Murray, KY 42071.
MAG to host Thomas Estate Sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host the Joy Thomas Studio Estate Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The sale will include paper, paints, brushes and other art supplies. All proceeds will benefit the MAG. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
Dexter/Almo Water District will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
MHS Class of 1974 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1974 will celebrate its 45th reunion Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. On Friday, Oct. 4, the class will attend the MHS football game at 7 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, class members will meet at the Big Apple Cafe. Each person will be responsible for their own ticket. Those planning to attend should contact Gingy Grider at 270-978-0557, for a ticket to the Friday football game.
Alzheimer’s Rebate Day to be held
The Fight Against Alzheimer’s will hold a rebate day Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sirloin Stockade. A coupon must be presented for rebate credit and may be printed at sirloinstockademurray.com and select rebate link on left sidebar.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Rolling Hills Nursery for a wiener roast. The hostesses are Chris Anderson, Christine Ferenc and Pat Miller.
ALS Rebate Night to be Wednesday
A rebate night to support The Walk to Defeat ALS will be from 4 p.m. to close Wednesday, Oct. 2, at LaCaconia Mexican restaurant. The walk will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
MAG to hold Cannady exhibit.
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will feature the October MAG Gallery exhibit, “Time Between the Lakes,” by Murray State University alum Tom Cannady. The exhibit will feature paintings representing nostalgic Americana. The exhibit will run Oct. 2 through Oct. 26, with an opening reception from 5-7 Friday, Oct. 4. There will be a special MSU Homecoming Reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The public is invited to attend both receptions. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
CC Courthouse to open later Thursday
The Calloway County Courthouse will open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, due to electrical maintenance.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
BarkAID to benefit Humane Society
BarkAID North American Tour will be coming to Murray Saturday, Oct. 5, with Patrick Lomantini, master hairstylist, doing basic haircut and trims for a minimum $20 donation with all the proceeds to benefit the Humane Society of Calloway County. To book an appointment, email your preferred appointment time with a second choice and a contact phone number to ForThePets@yahoo.com or text 270-519-4643.
Russell Family Reunion to be held
The Russell Family and Fans Reunion will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Iroquois Shelter at Kenlake. For more information, call 270-354-9861.
Kiwanis to meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at August Moon restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Barrow-Crutcher Reunion planned
The Barrow-Crutcher Reunion will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Golden Pond Fire Department on Canton Road in Cadiz. The event will be a potluck. For more information, call Mary Hilda Barrow Taylor at 270-522-3967.
