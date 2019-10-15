Quilt Lovers to meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Playhouse to hold costume sale
A costume sale fundraiser will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 907 Acadia Circle with all proceeds to go to the Capital Campaign for Playhouse in the Park and the Arcadia Annex. There will be food trucks, refreshments and the Arcadia Annex will be open. The public is invited to attend.
Master Gardeners to meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardeners T-N-T (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus on Schwartz Road. The guest speaker will be meteorologist Jennifer Rukavina who will speak about climate change. The meeting is open to all interested. For more information, call 270-293-1990.
Bazaar and Bake Sale to be Oct. 26
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Items available will include holiday decorations, handmade jewelry and soaps, pallet wood signs, photo note cards and wood walking sticks. Shoppers will receive a free drawing ticket for each $10 spent. Proceeds will support the K-college art education and scholarships. The public is invited to attend.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Murray High School Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Meals on Wheels fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens will hold a meal fundraiser Wednesday, Oct. 16. The menu is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, strawberry-spinach salad, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Oct. 15. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Harbour Youth Service Center to meet
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Harbour.
Adult Spelling Bee to be Oct. 28
The Murray Adult Spelling Bee and Silent Auction, sponsored by the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. The proceeds will benefit Calloway County Adult Education and literacy projects of the department. Teams of three may register by calling Brenda Call at 270-753-7870. The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 21.
Kiwanis will meet
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Rebate Day to be held Wednesday
Real Men Wear Pink Jeremy Grogan, with assistance from employees of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and First Financial Bank, will hold a rebate day from 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Sirloin Stockade. The volunteers will be waiting tables in the back room for tips. A rebate coupon is needed and may be printed at sirloinstockademurray.
Program planned at First Christian
First Christian Church will host a program on “Racism in Western Kentucky - A Photographic Exhibit by Bryan Warner,” and a presentation by the Rev. Jame Gearhart from 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The public is invited to attend.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the media center.
Free yoga classes offered
South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church will offer eight free yoga classes at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, and will continue on Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym. The church is at 5671 Crossland Road in Hazel. Deb Ray, a certified yoga instructor, will lead the class. For questions, call 270-492-8780.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
NAMI will meet Thursday
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
