Candy Days to be held
The Murray Lions Club, Hazel Lions Club and Murray State Lions Club Candy Days will be Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, at Walmart and Food Giant. Donations will benefit the Lions Club KidSight program in Calloway County and the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.
Rebate days for Real Men Wear Pink
• Rebate day at Los Portales Wednesday, Oct 23, for Jeremy Grogan.
• Mitch Ryan and John Kopperud will hold a joint rebate day at Tap 216 on Thursday, Oct. 24.
• Josh McKeel and Flowers by Whitney are teaming together to offer a rebate of 20 percent from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 26.
Costume party to be at Playhouse
A Spooktacular Evening/Costume Party fundraiser will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 907 Arcadia Circle in support of the Capital Campaign for Playhouse in the Park and the Arcadia Annex. Limited tickets are available by calling 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net. There will be a costume contest, “Scary-oke,” food, cash bar and haunted rooms.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Oct. 24, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Bazaar and Bake Sale to be Oct. 26
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in the basement of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Items available will include holiday decorations, handmade jewelry and soaps, pallet wood signs, photo note cards and wood walking sticks. Shoppers will receive a free drawing ticket for each $10 spent. Proceeds will support the K-college art education and scholarships. The public is invited to attend.
FRYSC taking applications for Christmas
The Calloway County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) are taking applications for the 2019 Laker Christmas assistance program. Family interested should contact the FRYSC at their child’s school to set up an interview time. Applications are being taken through Dec. 2, but families are strongly encouraged to make an appointment the first of November. The program serves families with children in the Calloway County Schools, preschool through 12th grade and those families living in Calloway County with younger than school-age children. More information may be found on Facebook - Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers/Laker Christmas, or by calling Jan Wilson, Calloway Preschool and Southwest Elementary at 270-762-7510l; Michelle Hansen, East and North Elementary at 270-762-7333; Danielle Schwettman, Calloway County Middle School at 270-762-7365 or Lisa Hays, Calloway County High School at 270-762-7390.
Magazine Club meets Thursday
The Murray Magazine Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Dumplin’s.
Dixon Cemetery work day to be held
The Dixon Cemetery Fall Maintenance Day will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Light work on the grounds will be completed. A potluck meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. For more information or directions, call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689.
CCHS Choir to hold Fall Fundraiser
The Calloway County High School Choir will hold its Fall Fundraiser at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Calloway County High School Cafeteria. Guests will enjoy chili, hot dogs, drinks and dessert with a requested donation of $5 at the door. There choir, including soloists and ensembles, will present a concert. Any donations in the form of paper goods would be greatly appreciated and acknowledged in the printed program. Contact dahnscott@aol.com.
Compassionate Friends meet Thursday
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Cemetery work day planned
A work day will be held at Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, call Dan Bazzell at 270-227-9717.
Book signing to be held
A book signing by author Debbie Elmer will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at New Life Christian Bookstore. “The Plan” is a Christian children’s book and is recommended for children 4-10 years of age.
Food pantry to open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 25. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Movie to be shown in the park
The Murray-Calloway County Park will be showing a movie, “Avengers Endgame (PG-13),” at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. This event is free and concessions will be available for purchase.
Trail of Treats to be Oct. 31
Trail of Treats will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, along the walking path at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
