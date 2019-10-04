Playhouse in the Park to hold work day
Playhouse in the Park will host a volunteer work day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Volunteers are needed to help organize, clean and move. Gloves should be brought and work clothes should be worn. Donuts, pizza and drinks will be provided.
Benefit car wash to be Saturday
Real Men Wear Pink Jeremy Grogan, with assistance from the Calloway County High School softball team, will hold a fundraiser car wash from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Captain D’s. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Calloway County campaign.
CC Genealogical Society will meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will present Kentucky author Bobbie Smith Bryant as the speaker at its 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, meeting at St. John Episcopal Church.
Hazel WC Car Show to be Saturday
The Hazel Woman’s Club’s annual open Car Show will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hazel Community Center. Registration is from 8:30-11 a.m. Each vehicle may be entered into three classes. Judging starts at 11:15 a.m. There will be trophies and special awards presented, along with refreshments being served. The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds will benefit various community projects.
Barnett Cemetery meeting will be held
All interested in the upkeep of the Barnett Cemetery should be at the cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for cleanup. A fish fry will be at noon with a business session to follow. Fish, fries and hush puppies will be furnished. Those attending should bring side dishes, drinks and chairs. The cemetery is located off of Poplar Spring Drive. Donations, with checks payable to the Barnett Cemetery Fund should be mailed to Ricky Stewart, 538 Dowdy Trail, Murray, KY 42071.
MAG to host Thomas Estate Sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host the Joy Thomas Studio Estate Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The sale will include paper, paints, brushes and other art supplies. All proceeds will benefit the MAG. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
CC Fire Protection will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
PEO Sisterhood will meet
The PEO Sisterhood Chapter M will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the home of Kate Reeves. All members are encouraged to attend.
Russell Family Reunion to be held
The Russell Family and Fans Reunion will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Iroquois Shelter at Kenlake. For more information, call 270-354-9861.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Big Apple Cafe.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
CCHS Class of 1969 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. On Friday, an informal get-together will be at 6 p.m. at the Big Apple Cafe. Service is al a carte. A dinner will be Saturday at the Curris Center Ballroom on the campus of Murray State University. A buffet dinner will start at 6 p.m. and registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with a group picture being taken before the dinner. The cost is $30 per person. Dress is casual. A CD will be made of all photos and may be purchased for $25. To register, contact Peggy Forres Taylor at 270-227-8946, Gail Furches Turner at 270-293-3535 or mail a check for the dinner to Cathy Johnston Hopkins, P.O. Box 679, Murray, KY 42071, or call 270-293-4005. Checks should be made payable to the Calloway County Class of 1969.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Walk to Defeat ALS to be Oct. 12
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will be a silent auction with over 100 items.
