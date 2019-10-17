MWC Alpha Department to meet
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Calloway County Adult ED Center. The hostesses are Brenda Call, Sandy Anderson, Linda Feltner, Pat Green, Marcie Johnson, Monica Kendall, Sandy Linn and Sue Smith.
Playhouse will hold costume sale
A costume sale fundraiser will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 907 Acadia Circle with all proceeds to go to the Capital Campaign for Playhouse in the Park and the Arcadia Annex. There will be food trucks, refreshments and the Arcadia Annex will be open. The public is invited to attend.
Bazaar and Bake Sale to be Oct. 26
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in the basemen of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Items available will include holiday decorations, handmade jewelry and soaps, pallet wood signs, photo notecards and wood walking sticks. Shoppers will receive a free drawing ticket for each $10 spent. Proceeds will support the K-college art education and scholarships. The public is invited to attend.
Aurora Baptist to offer food at festival
The Aurora Baptist Church will be offering homemade chili, white or brown beans with cornbread, grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade baked goods and drinks during the Aurora Country Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19.
RMWP rebate to be held at Cypress
As part of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign, Josh McKeel will host a rebate night at Cypress Springs Resort from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Visit their website at www.cypressspringsresort.com.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
MSU choirs to present concert Sunday
The Murray State University Women’s Chorus and Concert Choir will present a Fall Concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in Lovett Auditorium. The choirs are conducted by Dr. Bradley L. Almquist. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.
FRYSC taking applications for Christmas
The Calloway County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) are taking applications for the 2019 Laker Christmas assistance program. Family interested should contact the FRYSC at their child’s school to set up an interview time. Applications are being taken through Dec. 2, but families are strongly encouraged to make an appointment the first of November. The program serves families with children in the Calloway County Schools, preschool through 12th grade and those families living in Calloway County with younger than school-age children. More information may be found on Facebook - Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers/Laker Christmas, or by calling Jan Wilson, Calloway Preschool and Southwest Elementary at 270-762-7510l; Michelle Hansen, East and North Elementary at 270-762-7333; Danielle Schwettman, Calloway County Middle School at 270-762-7365 or Lisa Hays, Calloway County High School at 270-762-7390.
Cemetery seeking donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2200 Erwin Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line seeks items for pantry
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, hamburger, hot dogs, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, beef broth, chicken broth, tomato juice, bread, mustard, buns and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Tom’s Grille. For information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.