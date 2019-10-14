Master Gardeners to meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardeners T-N-T (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus on Schwartz Road. The guest speaker will be meteorologist Jennifer Rukavina who will speak about climate change. The meeting is open to all interested. For more information, call 270-293-1990.
Bazaar and Bake Sale to be Oct. 26
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Items available will include holiday decorations, handmade jewelry and soaps, pallet wood signs, photo notecards and wood walking sticks. Shoppers will receive a free drawing ticket for each $10 spent. Proceeds will support the K-college art education and scholarships. The public is invited to attend.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Murray High School Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
MWC Music Dept. meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Harmony Youth Choir. The hostesses are Gale Vinson, Rebecca Landolt, Rene Brittain, Julia Caldwell and Kathy Bodine.
Meals on Wheels fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens will hold a meal fundraiser Wednesday, Oct. 16. The menu is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, strawberry-spinach salad, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Oct. 15. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Adult Spelling Bee to be Oct. 28
The Murray Adult Spelling Bee and Silent Auction, sponsored by the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. The proceeds will benefit Calloway County Adult Education and literacy projects of the department. Teams of three may register by calling Brenda Call at 270-753-7870. The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 21.
WKRECC to host Appreciation Day
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will host a Member Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Chestnut Park. Co-op employees will serve free hamburgers and hot dogs with chips, cookies and drinks. There will be door prizes, giveaways, and the chance for members to learn more about their electric cooperative. The event will be held rain or shine.
MWC Theta Department will meet
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Murray Main Street Director Deana Wright. The hostesses are Joan Adams and Shirley Toon.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Rebate Day to be held Wednesday
Real Men Wear Pink Jeremy Grogan, with assistance from employees of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and First Financial Bank, will hold a rebate day from 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Sirloin Stockade. The volunteers will be waiting tables in the back room for tips. A rebate coupon is needed and may be printed at sirloinstockademurray.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Program to be at First Christian
First Christian Church will host a program on “Racism in Western Kentucky - A Photographic Exhibit by Bryan Warner,” and a presentation by the Rev. Jame Gearhart from 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The public is invited to attend.
Costume sale to be held
A costume sale fundraiser will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 907 Acadia Circle with all proceeds to go to the Capital Campaign for Playhouse in the Park and the Arcadia Annex. There will be food trucks, refreshments and the Arcadia Annex will be open. The public is invited to attend.
