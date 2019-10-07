CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. The public is invited to attend.
crAFTER HOURS to be at MAG
crAFTER HOURS at the Murray Art Guild Community Art Center is the second Thursday of each month, from 6-8 p.m. In October, there will be a two-session project to create clay magnets with Josh and Justine Riley. On Oct. 10, participants will make and draw and on Oct. 17, participants will glaze and color. Materials are provided and the cost is $25. To register, call the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit www.murrayartguild.org.
CC Genealogical Society will meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will present Kentucky author Bobbie Smith Bryant as the speaker at its 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 meeting at St. John Episcopal Church.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
CCHS Class of 1969 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. On Friday, an informal get-together will be at 6 p.m. at the Big Apple Cafe. Service is al a carte. A dinner will be Saturday at the Curris Center Ballroom on the campus of Murray State University. A buffet dinner will start at 6 p.m. and registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with a group picture being taken before the dinner. The cost is $30 per person. Dress is casual. A CD will be made of all photos and may be purchased for $25. To register, contact Peggy Forres Taylor at 270-227-8946, Gail Furches Turner at 270-293-3535 or mail a check for the dinner to Cathy Johnston Hopkins, P.O. Box 679, Murray, KY 42071, or call 270-293-4005. Checks should be made payable to the Calloway County Class of 1969.
CC Fire Protection will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
Walk to Defeat ALS to be Oct. 12
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will be a silent auction with over 100 items.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Lisa Betts on Hair Changes with Age. The hostess is Karen Olson.
WoodmenLife Kirksey/Hazel will meet
WoodmenLife Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. Members are asked to bring chili and dessert. The lodge will provide drinks and crackers. Officers for 2020 will be elected. For more information, call Marilynn at 270-489-6251.
Adult Spelling Bee to be Oct. 28
The Murray Adult Spelling Bee and Silent Auction, sponsored by the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. The proceeds will benefit Calloway County Adult Education and literacy projects of the department. Teams of three may register by calling Brenda Call at 270-753-7870. The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 21.
Celebrate Recovery meets every Tuesday
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Dialysis support group will meet
A dialysis support group meeting will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness. The meeting is open to patients, family members or community members who are affected by, know someone affected by, or are interested in learning more about kidney disease and dialysis. For more information, call Tasha Mitchell 270-759-3080.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
