West Kentucky NOW to meet Thursday
West Kentucky NOW will meet Thursday, Oct. 3, in the back room of the Big Apple Cafe. A social hour is at 5 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m.
Playhouse in the Park to hold work day
Playhouse in the Park will host a volunteer work day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Volunteers are needed to help organize, clean and move. Gloves should be brought and work clothes should be worn. Donuts, pizza and drinks will be provided.
Hazel WC Car Show to be Saturday
The Hazel Woman’s Club’s annual open Car Show will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hazel Community Center. Registration is from 8:30-11 a.m. Each vehicle may be entered into three classes. Judging starts at 11:15 a.m. There will be trophies and special awards presented, along with refreshments being served. The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds will benefit various community projects.
Barnett Cemetery meeting will be held
All interested in the upkeep of the Barnett Cemetery should be at the cemetery at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for cleanup. A fish fry will be at noon with a business session to follow. Fish, fries and hush puppies will be furnished. Those attending should bring side dishes, drinks and chairs. The cemetery is located off of Poplar Spring Drive. Donations, with checks payable to the Barnett Cemetery Fund should be mailed to Ricky Stewart, 538 Dowdy Trail, Murray, KY 42071.
MAG to host Thomas Estate Sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host the Joy Thomas Studio Estate Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The sale will include paper, paints, brushes and other art supplies. All proceeds will benefit the MAG. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Benefit car wash to be Saturday
Real Men Wear Pink Jeremy Grogan, with assistance from the Calloway County High School softball team, will hold a fundraiser car wash from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Captain D’s. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Calloway County campaign.
CC Fire Protection will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
Empty Bowls Project planned
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board member.
PEO Sisterhood will meet
The PEO Sisterhood Chapter M will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the home of Kate Reeves. All members are encouraged to attend.
Alzheimer’s Rebate Day to be Thursday
The Fight Against Alzheimer’s will hold a rebate day Thursday, Oct. 3, at Sirloin Stockade. A coupon must be presented for rebate credit and may be printed at sirloinstockademurray.com and select rebate link on left sidebar.
Russell Family Reunion to be held
The Russell Family and Fans Reunion will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Iroquois Shelter at Kenlake. For more information, call 270-354-9861.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-092.
Reformers Unanimous to meet
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.