Meals on Wheels fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens will hold a meal fundraiser Wednesday, Oct. 16. The menu is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, strawberry-spinach salad, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Oct. 15. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Adult Spelling Bee to be Oct. 28
The Murray Adult Spelling Bee and Silent Auction, sponsored by the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. The proceeds will benefit Calloway County Adult Education and literacy projects of the department. Teams of three may register by calling Brenda Call at 270-753-7870. The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 21.
MWC Sigma Dept. meets Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Julie Morris on Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The hostesses are Asia Blanton and Abby Kelly.
CCHS Class of 1969 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. On Friday, an informal get-together will be at 6 p.m. at the Big Apple Cafe. Service is à la carte. A dinner will be Saturday at the Curris Center Ballroom on the campus of Murray State University. A buffet dinner will start at 6 p.m. and registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with a group picture being taken before the dinner. The cost is $30 per person. Dress is casual. A CD will be made of all photos and may be purchased for $25. To register, contact Nancy Williams Lovett at 270-227-4499, Jane Shoemaker at 270-227-7798, or mail a check for the dinner to Cathy Johnston Hopkins, P.O. Box 679, Murray, KY 42071, or call 270-293-4005. Checks should be made payable to the Calloway County Class of 1969.
Walk to Defeat ALS to be Oct. 12
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The run starts at 10:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now open online at web.alsa.org/Murray. There will be a silent auction with over 100 items.
Empty Bowls Project will be Friday
Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray-Calloway County Park will present the Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Playhouse in the Park Deck. A simple meal of soup, bread, dessert and a custom bowl will be offered for $20 per person/$25 at the door. Tickets are available at Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St., the Murray Art Guild, Kopperud Realty or any Need Line Board Member.
Rebate Day to be held
Real Men Wear Pink Jeremy Grogan is hosting a rebate fundraiser day at Don Sol on Thursday, Oct. 10.
CCRTA to meet Monday
The Calloway County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Jane Gilbert will present the program on health insurance. The Calloway County retired teachers are hosts for lunch. All members are asked to bring canned goods for Need Line.
WKRECC to host Appreciation Day
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will host a Member Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Chestnut Park. Co-op employees will serve free hamburgers and hot dogs with chips, cookies and drinks. There will be door prizes, giveaways, and the chance for members to learn more about their electric cooperative. The event will be held rain or shine.
Writer’s Support Group will meet
The Murray Writer’s Support Group will meet Saturday, Oct. 12, at Brookdale of Murray. Dr. Jean Lorrah will continue her discussion of plot similarities. The meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m., with the meeting from 1-3 p.m. Meetings are open to anyone interested in writing, both published and beginners. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken@kyken.com.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Rebate Day for ALS is Saturday
A rebate day to support the Walk to Defeat ALS will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Big Apple Cafe.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
