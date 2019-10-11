Community breakfast to be held
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. The public is welcome.
MWC Music Dept. meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by the Harmony Youth Choir. The hostesses are Gale Vinson, Rebecca Landolt, Rene Brittain, Julia Caldwell and Kathy Bodine.
Meals on Wheels fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens will hold a meal fundraiser Wednesday, Oct. 16. The menu is grilled pork chop, hash brown casserole, strawberry-spinach salad, Sister Shubert roll and apple cobbler for $6. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Oct. 15. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Adult Spelling Bee to be Oct. 28
The Murray Adult Spelling Bee and Silent Auction, sponsored by the Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. The proceeds will benefit Calloway County Adult Education and literacy projects of the department. Teams of three may register by calling Brenda Call at 270-753-7870. The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 21.
MWC Sigma Dept. meets Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Julie Morris on Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The hostesses are Asia Blanton and Abby Kelly.
CCRTA to meet Monday
The Calloway County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Jane Gilbert will present the program on health insurance. The Calloway County retired teachers are hosts for lunch. All members are asked to bring canned goods for Need Line.
WKRECC to host Appreciation Day
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will host a Member Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Chestnut Park. Co-op employees will serve free hamburgers and hot dogs with chips, cookies and drinks. There will be door prizes, giveaways, and the chance for members to learn more about their electric cooperative. The event will be held rain or shine.
Writer’s Support Group will meet
The Murray Writer’s Support Group will meet Saturday, Oct. 12, at Brookdale of Murray. Dr. Jean Lorrah will continue her discussion of plot similarities. The meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m., with the meeting from 1-3 p.m. Meetings are open to anyone interested in writing, both published and beginners. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email ken@kyken.com.
Rebate Day for ALS is Saturday
A rebate day to support the Walk to Defeat ALS will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Big Apple Cafe.
MWC Theta Department will meet
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Murray Main Street Director Deana Wright. The hostesses are Joan Adams and Shirley Toon.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Al-Anon support group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.