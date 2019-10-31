Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
PEO Sisterhood will meet Saturday
The PEO Sisterhood Chapter M will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the home of Caitlin Curry. Katelyn Henson is co-hostess. All members are encouraged to attend.
Community Trunk-or-Treat offered
Briggs & Stratton will host a Community Trunk-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in its parking lot.
Trail of Treats to be Oct. 31
Trail of Treats will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
Life House to offer girls’ conference
Life House Care Center is hosting its second annual Beautiful You conference Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Girls in 7th through 10th grades are invited to the 6-9 p.m. event on Friday, Nov. 1. Girls from 11th grade through college will participate from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Both events are in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center at Murray State University with Emma Mae Jenkins as the guest speaker. Admission is $10 and includes snacks. Tickets are available at the door or may be reserved by calling Life House at 270-753-0700.
Evening of Remembrance planned
An Evening of Remembrance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Chestnut Park. A candlelight service for the community is sponsored by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County and the Warriors of Hope. Participants are welcome to bring a photograph of their loved one to the event.
Kids Care offers food to organizations
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger is offering free macaroni and cheese and apple cinnamon oatmeal meals to food banks or organizations that need food. Contact Judy Stahler at 270-753-7387 for more information.
CC Fire Protection Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore. The public is invited to attend.
WON taking grant applications
Women of Numbers is now taking applications from nonprofit organizations in Murray and Calloway County. The deadline for submission is Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. Grants will be reviewed and the top three will be invited to make a presentation at the Awards Grant Event Dec. 3 at the Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex. Members of WON will vote and the winner will be announced that evening. Grant applications are available online on the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation web page. For more information, contact Glenda Rowlett at gkrowlett@gmail.com.
JPHS to meet Saturday in Martin
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Weldon Public Library in Martin, Tennessee. Dr. Alice-Catherine Carls, professor of history at the University of Tennessee-Martin, will speak on “West Tennessee Returns to Peace - 1919.” All members are urged to attend.
Community Thanksgiving to be held
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, in memory of Rick Lamkin, will be Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray Banquet Center. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. and dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no takeout meals. To volunteer, call Erika Mehta at 469-951-2661. To arrange for meals to be delivered, call 270-753-0274. Deadline for delivered meals is Friday, Nov. 25. Donations are accepted at Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, Ky 42071. Make checks payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving in the memo line.
Flushing fire hydrants to be Sunday
The City of Murray Water System will be flushing fire hydrants Sunday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The water system flushes the main lines to increase the water flow to clear the system of any sediment that may have built up. In the case of any discoloration, customers should allow their cold water to run for a few minutes to clear. Washing of clothes should wait until flushing is complete and the water has cleared.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Community bazaars offered
• Holiday Quilt Bazaar, hosted by the Quilt Lovers of Murray, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library.
• First United Methodist Church Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the gym of the church.
• Holiday Bazaar at Kirksey United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
• Humane Society’s Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Weaks Community Center.
• Country Christmas Bazaar at Goshen United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.
•Noel Market at First Christian Church from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
