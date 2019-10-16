Playhouse to hold costume sale
A costume sale fundraiser will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 907 Acadia Circle with all proceeds to go to the Capital Campaign for Playhouse in the Park and the Arcadia Annex. There will be food trucks, refreshments and the Arcadia Annex will be open. The public is invited to attend.
Master Gardeners to meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardeners T-N-T (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus on Schwartz Road. The guest speaker will be meteorologist Jennifer Rukavina who will speak about climate change. The meeting is open to all interested. For more information, call 270-293-1990.
Bazaar and Bake Sale to be Oct. 26
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will hold its annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Items available will include holiday decorations, handmade jewelry and soaps, pallet wood signs, photo note cards and wood walking sticks. Shoppers will receive a free drawing ticket for each $10 spent. Proceeds will support the K-college art education and scholarships. The public is invited to attend.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Murray High School Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Harbour Youth Service Center to meet
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Harbour.
Kiwanis meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Rebate day to be held Wednesday
Real Men Wear Pink Jeremy Grogan, with assistance from employees of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and First Financial Bank, will hold a rebate day from 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Sirloin Stockade. The volunteers will be waiting tables in the back room for tips. A rebate coupon is needed and may be printed at sirloinstockademurray.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the media center.
NAMI to meet Thursday
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
MES SBDM Council will meet
Murray Elementary School will have a Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the library. Anyone interested is welcome.
Aurora Baptist to offer food at festival
The Aurora Baptist Church will be offering homemade chili, white or brown beans with cornbread, grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade baked goods and drinks during the Aurora Country Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19.
RMWP rebate to be held at Cypress
As part of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign, Josh McKeel will host a rebate night at Cypress Springs Resort from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Visit their website at www.cypressspringsresort.com.
Quilt Lovers to meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Al-Anon Support Group will meet
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
