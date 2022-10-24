WON accepting grant applications
The Women of Numbers (WON) is now accepting applications for the 2022 grants that will be awarded Dec. 1. All grant applications will be reviewed by a committee of WON members. The top three applicants will be asked to present a short presentation at the Dec. 1 meeting. Following the presentations, the membership will vote, votes will be counted and the grant winners announced. Grant applications may be found at mcccf.org website or by emailing Woncalloway1@gmail.com. The grant application deadline is Nov. 4.
Special Exhibition to be held
The MAG Community Art Center, in partnership with West KY NOW, the KY Arts Council and the Three Oaks Community Center in Almo, announces a special exhibition, “Community Portraits & Prose,” at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4. This exhibit consists of collage and prose pieces based on family portraits from community members who participated in summer workshops in support of creative aging and lifelong learning. The public is invited to the closing reception on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 - 6 p.m. It can be viewed during normal Murray CVB hours of Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information on MAG programming and events, see murrayartguild.org.
CC TEA Party meets Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, Oct. 24, at Pagliai’s. Ron Wall will speak on the “Convention of States” movement. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m., and the program follows at 6 p.m., with a question-and-answer session after. All interested are invited to attend.
MHS Class of 1970 to hold celebration
Murray High School Class of 1970 will celebrate 70th birthdays and the belated 50-year reunion on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29. At 6 p.m. Friday, the class will hold a meet-and-greet at Murray Middle School before the MHS football game. From 8-9 p.m. there will be a meeting at the Big Apple. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the class will meet on the lawn of Murray Middle School to watch the MSU Homecoming Parade. At 7 p.m. there will be a buffet dinner at the Murray Country Club. For more information, contact Nancy Haverstock at 270-293-4015.
MES SBDM Council will meet
Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the library. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
Playhouse to hold annual meeting
Playhouse in the Park will host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Playhouse. Discussion on board member transitions and the 2023 Show Season will be held. All interested are welcome to attend.
SO Basketball sign-ups to be held
Special Olympics Basketball sign-ups will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at First United Methodist Gym. Athletes 8 and over with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for teams for all ability levels. There is no cost to play. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, contact Laura Miller at lmiller@soky.org or 270-293-9054.
American Legion will meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Breast Cancer Group to meet Tuesday
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Tom’s Grille. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
New Concord Neighborhood will meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Justin Tidwell, Calloway County Solid Waste coordinator, will be the guest speaker. All those in the community are encouraged to attend.
Sugar Creek to host Trunk & Treat
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Trunk & Treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Hot dog and chili, along with candy, will be offered and is free to all who attend.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the MCCH Wellness Center Classroom. Dr. Whitney Cope, audiologist, will be the speaker.
Magazine Club to meet
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Dumplin’s. Laura Pittman will be the host, Kate Reeves will present the devotion and Linda Dick will present the program.
Safe boating course offered
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a boating safety course Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kentuckiana Marine Sales in Gilbertsville. Class begins at 8 a.m. and should end by 5 p.m. Lunch will not be provided. The cost is $25 for book and class and for couples $30 for both. This class will provide a certificate to apply for an insurance discount. To register, contact Geri McKee at 314-825-2222.
Community Thanksgiving planned
The Community Thanksgiving, in memory of Ricky Lamkin, will be Thursday, Nov. 24, at Murray First United Methodist Church Gymnasium from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If interested in volunteering, call Erika Mehta at 469-951-2661. To arrange for a delivered meal, call 270-753-0274. Delivery is limited to five miles outside Murray’s city limits. Deadline to arrange for delivered meals is Monday, Nov. 21. To make a donation, send a check to Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071 or donate online at soup4thesoul.org. Make checks payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving on the memo line.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.