WON accepting grant applications

The Women of Numbers (WON) is now accepting applications for the 2022 grants that will be awarded Dec. 1. All grant applications will be reviewed by a committee of WON members. The top three applicants will be asked to present a short presentation at the Dec. 1 meeting. Following the presentations, the membership will vote, votes will be counted and the grant winners announced. Grant applications may be found at mcccf.org website or by emailing Woncalloway1@gmail.com. The grant application deadline is Nov. 4.