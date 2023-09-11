CC Genealogical Society will meet

The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 Main Street. After a brief business meeting, members will carpool to the Will Linn house for a tour. The Murray landmark is the home of  the Shawn Kinseys and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980. Carpooling is necessary because parking is limited. For more information, call 601-842-4036.

Recommended for you