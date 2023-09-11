CC Genealogical Society will meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1620 Main Street. After a brief business meeting, members will carpool to the Will Linn house for a tour. The Murray landmark is the home of the Shawn Kinseys and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980. Carpooling is necessary because parking is limited. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
CC Republican Party meets Monday
The Republican Party of Calloway County will meet Monday, Sept. 11, at 106 S. 5th St. (next to Rudy’s Restaurant). At 5:15 p.m. a picture will be made for the grand opening of the Republican Headquarters and then will move to Pagliai’s for pizza at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting to begin at 6 p.m. Discussion will be held on the final preparations for the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and staffing the headquarters. All Republicans are encouraged to attend.
CC Homemakers Annual Day planned
The Calloway County Homemakers Annual Day will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m. Entertainment will be by the “Old Duffers & Powder Puffers” of Playhouse in the Park. Special recognition will be given to Judy Stahler and Mary Shipley for 50-year membership. Join for a potluck and bring a friend. Call the Extension Office at 270-753-1452 to RSVP by Sept. 6.
CCPL Board to meet
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the library. The public is invited to attend.
CCHS Class of 1972 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1972 will have an informal reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Hazel Community Center. Please call Cathy Stockdale at 270-293-4982 or Dennis Burkeen at 270-226-3900 if you plan to attend. Pizza, dessert and drinks will be served. There is no cost.
MWC Sigma Dept. meets Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the clubhouse. The activity is Emergency Preparedness Month.
Fall Indoor Revival planned
A Fall Indoor Revival will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, through Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church. Speakers will be Tracy Rudolph on Sept. 11; Brandon Bramlett on Sept. 12; and Mark Sickling on Sept. 13. Philip Bazzell is the pastor. All are invited.
MWC Alpha Dept. meets Tuesday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Meeting Room of the Calloway County Public Library. A tour of the library and business meeting will be held.
Presentation on financial aid to be held
Paying 101, a presentation about the basics of post-secondary financial aid for seniors and families, will be presented from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Calloway County High School Media Center. The presentation will be made by KHEAA Outreach Counselor Robin Hiter and snacks will be provided. All are welcome.
MWC Delta Dept. to meet Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the clubhouse. Matt Chadwick will present a program on “Trees Talk Too!” The hostess is Cynthia Barnes.
MSU Town & Gown Chorale to rehearse
The Murray State University Town and Gown Chorale will begin rehearsals for its fall performance season at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building. The first concert will feature music from Shape Note, Southern Harmony and spiritual traditions. The chorale is a diverse blend of singers from the community and gather once a week for the purpose of singing together. There is no auditions, music is provided by the university and the chorale is directed by Dr. Bradley L. Almquist, director of Choral Activities at Murray State University. All interested are encouraged to attend.
MWC Board to meet Monday
The Murray Woman’s Club Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser. The menu is meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and dessert for $7. Meals can be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4-6 p.m. Orders must be made by Tuesday, Sept. 19 by calling 270-753-0929 or email spaschall@murrayseniorcenter.org.
CCHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
MWC Home Dept. will meet
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, to eat out and then tour the Calloway County Public Library. Louise Pool is the hostess.
Cemetery seeks donations
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery is accepting donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Larry Callihan, 7116 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071, or to Salem Baptist Church, 1034 Browns Grove Road, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-435-4163.
MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Ann Stanley on “Let’s Exercise.” Hostesses are Shirley Uzzle and Diane Jonas.
