MWC to hold general meeting

The Murray Woman’s Club will hold a Salad Supper and General Club meeting at 6 p.m. downstairs in the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. There will be a recognition of past presidents of the Murray Woman’s Club. Joen Lopez of Murray will be presented the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Youth Writing Contest First Place Award. The speaker will be Mary Foley, director of Merryman House. All club members are asked to bring a salad. The hostesses will be the Music, Delta and Zeta departments.