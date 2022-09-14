MWC to hold general meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold a Salad Supper and General Club meeting at 6 p.m. downstairs in the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. There will be a recognition of past presidents of the Murray Woman’s Club. Joen Lopez of Murray will be presented the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Youth Writing Contest First Place Award. The speaker will be Mary Foley, director of Merryman House. All club members are asked to bring a salad. The hostesses will be the Music, Delta and Zeta departments.
CCHS Class of 1972 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8. A tour of the high school will be at 3 p.m. and a social and dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Reservations are needed and cost is $35 per person. Call Kathy Lovett Stockdale at 270-293-4982 or Dennis Burkeen at 270-226-3900 for information about reservations.
MWC Music Department will meet
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the clubhouse. The Harmony Choir of Mennonite Church will present the program. Hostesses are Linda Stalls, Anita Vance and Oneida White.
Chiari Walk Across America planned
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Participants can run, walk or roll 3K. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 2770-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. Register online at walk.conquerchiari.org.
Harbour Service Center will meet
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting both in-person and virtually via Teams at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. All stakeholders are invited to attend. Call Lisa Hays at 270-762-7390 for more information.
Raised bed gardening to be presented
Doug Pardy will speak about raised bed gardening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. This is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Quilt Lovers will meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. The program will feature quilts made by member Glenda Duke. Visitors are welcome.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kook Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Needed for the cooler or freezer are hot dogs, eggs, hamburger, fresh produce and loaf bread. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, dish liquid, small containers of laundry detergent and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for the homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-up cans of tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Pete Three Fest to be Oct. 8
The third annual Pete Three Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at noon at the Murray Lions Club Skatepark in Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Music will be featured by Callon B & The Hive, Nazo and DJ Steven Spadafino. All proceeds will benefit Neartown Recovery.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
MWC Theta Department plans meeting
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the clubhouse. Ryan Yates, director of Murray-Calloway County Parks, will be the speaker. The hostess is Ginny Harper.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
MISD offers online volunteer training
The Murray Independent School District now has volunteer training opportunities online at https://bit.ly/2FzVHdm. Background checks are good for five years and must be on file with the district. Complete the application online, check to see if your background check is good or needs to be renewed. This can be done by email to sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us. All new volunteers are required by state to have a background check on file. Confidentiality training is required each year and a submission of a volunteer application. Before background check is completed, a suggested $10 fee will need to be paid at the MISD Board Office at 208 S. 13th St. Online training requires viewing power point confidentiality training and completing an online quiz. For more information, call 270-753-4363.
