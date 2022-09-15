Friends of CCPL to meet via Zoom
Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host its annual meeting via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. For meeting information, contact friendsofcallowaylibrary@gmail.com.
MWC to host general meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold a Salad Supper and General Club meeting at 6 p.m. downstairs in the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. There will be a recognition of past presidents of the Murray Woman’s Club. Joen Lopez of Murray will be presented the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Youth Writing Contest First Place Award. The speaker will be Mary Foley, director of Merryman House. All club members are asked to bring a salad. The hostesses will be the Music, Delta and Zeta departments.
CCHS Class of 1972 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8. A tour of the high school will be at 3 p.m. and a social and dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Reservations are needed and cost is $35 per person. Call Kathy Lovett Stockdale at 270-293-4982 or Dennis Burkeen at 270-226-3900 for information about reservations.
MWC Music Department will meet
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the clubhouse. The Harmony Choir of Mennonite Church will present the program. Hostesses are Linda Stalls, Anita Vance and Oneida White.
Raised bed gardening to be presented
Doug Pardy will speak about raised bed gardening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. This is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Quilt Lovers will meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. The program will feature quilts made by member Glenda Duke. Visitors are welcome.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Pete Three Fest to be Oct. 8
The third annual Pete Three Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at noon at the Murray Lions Club Skatepark in Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Music will be featured by Callon B & The Hive, Nazo and DJ Steven Spadafino. All proceeds will benefit Neartown Recovery.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
MWC Theta Department plans meeting
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the clubhouse. Ryan Yates, director of Murray-Calloway County Parks, will be the speaker. The hostess is Ginny Harper.
MISD offers online volunteer training
The Murray Independent School District now has volunteer training opportunities online at https://bit.ly/2FzVHdm. Background checks are good for five years and must be on file with the district. Complete the application online, check to see if your background check is good or needs to be renewed. This can be done by email to sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us. All new volunteers are required by state to have a background check on file. Confidentiality training is required each year and a submission of a volunteer application. Before background check is completed, a suggested $10 fee will need to be paid at the MISD Board Office at 208 S. 13th St. Online training requires viewing power point confidentiality training and completing an online quiz. For more information, call 270-753-4363.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line at 509 N. Eighth St. is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
