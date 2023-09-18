Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser

The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser. The menu is meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and dessert for $7. Meals can be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4-6 p.m.  Orders must be made by Tuesday, Sept. 19 by calling 270-753-0929 or email spaschall@murrayseniorcenter.org.

