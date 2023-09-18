Meals on Wheels meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Fundraiser. The menu is meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and dessert for $7. Meals can be picked up Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4-6 p.m. Orders must be made by Tuesday, Sept. 19 by calling 270-753-0929 or email spaschall@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Angels Attic requesting vintage items
Angels Attic Thrift Store is requesting donations of vintage Murray, Murray State, and regional collectibles, as well as unique collectibles such as handmade quilts, original art, and any other items that have significant value. Angels Attic will have a special sale of these items on Saturday, Oct. 7. We ask that donations be clearly marked “Special Treasures Sale” and be delivered to Angels Attic by Sept. 30. Email Donna Pursifull at donna42071@yahoo.com or Bonnie Higginson at bhigginson@murraystate.edu for more information.
MHS Class of 1973 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Murray Country Club. Cocktails/cash bar will be at 5:30 p.m.; buffet-style dinner at 6:30 p.m. with a cost of $30 per person. Payment may be made by Venmo@jfbittel or a check may be sent to Jamie Bittel, 2383 Hwy. 140 W, Utica, KY 42376. Deadline for reservations is Sept. 23. For more information, email jfbittel@msn.com or call 270-316-4325.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the USDA Service Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call the office at 270-873-3070.
Trade Day held Tuesday/Thursday
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Chestnut Park from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Driving on the parking lot is prohibited.
Laker Harbour Youth Center to meet
The Laker Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call Lisa Hays at 270-762-7390 for more information.
MWC Music Dept. meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the clubhouse. Kayla Marie Little, vocalist, will present the program. Hostesses are Bobbie Weatherly, Pamela Seward and Mary Shipley.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail. For more information, call 270-970-8412.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Out of Darkness Walk to be held
Out of Darkness Walk, Together to Fight Suicide, will be Saturday, Sept. 30, beginning at Sparks Hall on the campus of Murray State University. Check-in is at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Register at www.afsp.org/Murray.
Cancer/chronic illness support group
A psychotherapy-based support group for cancer and other chronic illnesses meets every Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Health & Wellness Center Classroom. To register, call 270-762-1570. The group leader is Dr. Abby Dowdy, Clinical Psychologist. For questions, contact Dr. Dowdy’s office at 270-762-1570.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the MHS Choir Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Program on care of blackberry plants
Doug Pardy will speak about growing and the care of blackberry plants at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall. This will be the final program for the 2023 series of Thursday Night Talks. This is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
CCPL to host Kentucky Reads discussion
The Calloway County Public Library will host a Kentucky Reads discussion of Kim Michele Richardson’s “The Book Woman’s Daughter,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the CCPL. Copies of the novel are now available for checkout from the library. The book is also available to borrow in ebook and audiobook formats from CCPL’s Kentucky Libraries Unbound and in ebook format from Hoopla Digital.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Quilt Lovers will meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
