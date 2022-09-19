Meal-to-go fundraiser for senior center

The Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will be Wednesday, Sept. 21. The meal consists of chicken and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and pecan pie for $7. This is co-sponsored by Dawn Gaskin in honor of Donna Herndon’s birthday. All the proceeds from this meal fundraiser go to the Meals on Wheels program. Pickup is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Orders should be placed by Tuesday, Sept. 20 by calling 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.