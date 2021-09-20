CCHS Class of 1970 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1970 is holding its 50+1 reunion from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the large dining room at Pagliai’s. Everyone will order individually, and desserts will be brought in by attendees. Replies and questions may be made on the class Facebook page, CCHS Class of 1970, or by calling/texting Cynthia Barnes at 270-293-3348.
CUBS to meet Sept. 23 virtually
CUBS will meet at noon Thursday, Sept. 23, via Zoom. The program will be the State of the Community. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85985623485.
Parkinson’s Support Group to form
A new Parkinson’s Support Group for patients and caregivers will meet Monday, Oct. 25, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. To register or for more information, call 270-978-3024 or 270-917-1570.
CC Democratic Party will meet
The Calloway County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, via Zoom. Gretchen Hunt, executive director of Emerge Kentucky will be the guest speaker. For a Zoom link to the event, email Madison Leach at Madisonlaw753@gmail.com.
MWC Creative Arts to host Bazaar
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present its Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Proceeds benefit the Annette Schmidt Scholarship at Murray State University, the Student Art contest and pays tuition for a high school student to attend the MSU Student Art Workshop. Offered will be homemade fall and Christmas items, homemade baked goods and free cider.
Flea and craft market planned
Curiosities and Oddities Flea and Craft Market will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, at Kenlake Campground in Aurora from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be fun activities for children. Vendor space is still available. For questions, call 270-205-1501 or visit the WACPAC Facebook page.
MWC General Meeting to be Thursday
The Murray Woman’s Club General Meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the clubhouse. Michelle Bundren, director of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, will be the guest speaker.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
MWC Music Dept. to meet
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Emily Green, vocalist and music teacher at Southwest Calloway Elementary. The hostesses are Vonnie Adams, Sally Foley, Pat Miller, Amy Roos and Gale Vinson.
Russell Chapel hosts food pantry
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host its food pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Clothing Closet will also be open.
Tea Party to hold meeting
The Murray-Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, Sept. 27, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be available at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes will speak on “Problems Facing County Government.”
American Legion Post 73 to meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Sept. 23, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
MHS 1970 Class Reunion postponed
The Murray High School Class of 1970 Reunion has been postponed until 2022.
Gourd Patch Arts Festival planned
The Gourd Patch Arts Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Ice House Gallery in Mayfield. There will be children’s activities, live music, food trucks, arts and crafts for sale, locally farmed gourds and mum. The gourds and other art will be available for viewing.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
