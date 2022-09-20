The MAG Community Art Center is presenting a beginning drawing class by local artist Michelle Swayne, for ages 16 to adult, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This is a two-part workshop with Friday as a short demo time, plus a Saturday class. Students will work with pencil and charcoal while learning to see shape in light and dark. They will also identify shape shadow from cast shadow, study subtle muted gradations, and make the form “sit” in real space. No experience is needed. For more information or to register, call 270-753-4059 or online at murrayartguild.org.
Meal-to-go fundraiser for senior center
The Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will be Wednesday, Sept. 21. The meal consists of chicken and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and pecan pie for $7. This is co-sponsored by Dawn Gaskin in honor of Donna Herndon’s birthday. All the proceeds from this meal fundraiser go to the Meals on Wheels program. Pickup is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Orders should be placed by Tuesday, Sept. 20 by calling 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Friends of CCPL to meet via Zoom
Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host its annual meeting via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. For meeting information, contact friendsofcallowaylibrary@gmail.com.
MWC to host general meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold a Salad Supper and General Club meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, downstairs in the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. There will be a recognition of past presidents of the Murray Woman’s Club. Joen Lopez of Murray will be presented the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Youth Writing Contest First Place Award. The speaker will be Mary Foley, director of Merryman House. All club members are asked to bring a salad. The hostesses will be the Music, Delta and Zeta departments.
CCHS Class of 1972 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8. A tour of the high school will be at 3 p.m. and a social and dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Reservations are needed and cost is $35 per person. Call Kathy Lovett Stockdale at 270-293-4982 or Dennis Burkeen at 270-226-3900 for information about reservations.
MWC Music Department will meet
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the clubhouse. The Harmony Choir of Mennonite Church will present the program. Hostesses are Linda Stalls, Anita Vance and Oneida White.
MISD offers online volunteer training
The Murray Independent School District now has volunteer training opportunities online at https://bit.ly/2FzVHdm. Background checks are good for five years and must be on file with the district. Complete the application online, check to see if your background check is good or needs to be renewed. This can be done by email to sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us. All new volunteers are required by state to have a background check on file. Confidentiality training is required each year and a submission of a volunteer application. Before background check is completed, a suggested $10 fee will need to be paid at the MISD Board Office at 208 S. 13th St. Online training requires viewing power point confidentiality training and completing an online quiz. For more information, call 270-753-4363.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the conference room. All interested are invited to attend.
Magazine Club meets Thursday
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Willow Bistro. The hostess is Linda Kelly. The program will be presented by Susan Hart, and the devotion by Marcie Johnson.
Constitutional Day to be Monday
Constitution Day will be presented Monday, Sept. 19, in the Curris Center Theater and through Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Constitution Day 2022. The first session is from 9:30-10:20 a.m. on “An Interview with the Founding Fathers;” from 10:30-11:20 a.m. “Church and State after ‘Shurleff v. City of Boston’” will be presented; the third session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on “Relic: The American Constitution in Comparative Perspective;” the fourth session is from 12:30-1:20 p.m. on “Non-Delegation and Major Questions Doctrines in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency;” and the final session is from 1:30-2:20 p.m. on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” The programs are open to the public.
Trade Day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Trade Day is held at the every Tuesday and Thursday in Central Park. Tuesday is free for vendors and there is a $5 charge for vendors on Thursday.
American Legion will meet Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will start at 6:30 p.m., folowed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
