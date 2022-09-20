MAG offers drawing class

The MAG Community Art Center is presenting a beginning drawing class by local artist Michelle Swayne, for ages 16 to adult, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This is a two-part workshop with Friday as a short demo time, plus a Saturday class. Students will work with pencil and charcoal while learning to see shape in light and dark. They will also identify shape shadow from cast shadow, study subtle muted gradations, and make the form “sit” in real space. No experience is needed. For more information or to register, call 270-753-4059 or online at murrayartguild.org.