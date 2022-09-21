MWC Sigma Dept. to walk bridge
Family and Fitness Day is Saturday, Sept. 24. It is a day that promotes physical activity and health with your family. The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club extends an invitation to join them on a walk across Eggner’s Ferry Bridge at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Park at the foot of the bridge near the entrance to Kenlake State Park. All family members are welcome to attend.
American Legion will meet Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
MAG offers drawing class
The MAG Community Art Center is presenting a beginning drawing class by local artist Michelle Swayne, for ages 16 to adult, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This is a two-part workshop with Friday as a short demo time, plus a Saturday class. Students will work with pencil and charcoal while learning to see shape in light and dark. They will also identify shape shadow from cast shadow, study subtle muted gradations, and make the form “sit” in real space. No experience is needed. For more information or to register, call 270-753-4059 or online at murrayartguild.org.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Friends of CCPL to meet via Zoom
Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host its annual meeting via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. For meeting information, contact friendsofcallowaylibrary@gmail.com.
MWC to host general meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold a Salad Supper and General Club meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, downstairs in the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. There will be a recognition of past presidents of the Murray Woman’s Club. Joen Lopez of Murray will be presented the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Youth Writing Contest First Place Award. The speaker will be Mary Foley, director of Merryman House. All club members are asked to bring a salad. The hostesses will be the Music, Delta and Zeta departments.
CCHS Class of 1972 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8. A tour of the high school will be at 3 p.m. and a social and dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Reservations are needed and cost is $35 per person. Call Kathy Lovett Stockdale at 270-293-4982 or Dennis Burkeen at 270-226-3900 for information about reservations.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the conference room. All interested are invited to attend.
Magazine Club meets Thursday
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Willow Bistro. The hostess is Linda Kelly. The program will be presented by Susan Hart, and the devotion by Marcie Johnson.
Constitutional Day to be Monday
Constitution Day will be presented Monday, Sept. 19, in the Curris Center Theater and through Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Constitution Day 2022. The first session is from 9:30-10:20 a.m. on “An Interview with the Founding Fathers;” from 10:30-11:20 a.m. “Church and State after ‘Shurleff v. City of Boston’” will be presented; the third session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on “Relic: The American Constitution in Comparative Perspective;” the fourth session is from 12:30-1:20 p.m. on “Non-Delegation and Major Questions Doctrines in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency;” and the final session is from 1:30-2:20 p.m. on “The Ascent of Originalism on the U.S. Supreme Court: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” The programs are open to the public.
Trade Day on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Trade Day is held at the every Tuesday and Thursday in Central Park. Tuesday is free for vendors and there is a $5 charge for vendors on Thursday.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be an open discussion. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
CC Tea Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will hold its Politics and Pizza meeting Monday, Sept. 26, at Pagliai’s. Dr. Eran Guse, associate professor of economics at Murray State University, will speak on “Policy and Politics: The Future of conservatism in America.” Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. This is open to anyone interested.
MAG to hold fire pit class in October
The MAG Community Art Center presents a Pit Fire Class in October, lead by local artist Anne Beyer, for ages 16 to adult. Participants will experience every part of the ceramic process in this workshop. Using hand building techniques of pinching, coiling and slab assembly, students will create a variety of forms and experiment with different surface designs. By loading and prepping pieces for firing, participants will see and learn how fire and temperature create different finishes. No experience is necessary. For more information and specific times, visit murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
