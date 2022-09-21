MWC Sigma Dept. to walk bridge

Family and Fitness Day is Saturday, Sept. 24. It is a day that promotes physical activity and health with your family. The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club extends an invitation to join them on a walk across Eggner’s Ferry Bridge at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Park at the foot of the bridge near the entrance to Kenlake State Park. All family members are welcome to attend.