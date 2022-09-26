The MAG Community Art Center is presenting a beginning drawing class by local artist Michelle Swayne, for ages 16 to adult, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This is a two-part workshop with Friday as a short demo time, plus a Saturday class. Students will work with pencil and charcoal while learning to see shape in light and dark. They will also identify shape shadow from cast shadow, study subtle muted gradations, and make the form “sit” in real space. No experience is needed. For more information or to register, call 270-753-4059 or online at murrayartguild.org.
CC Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
CCHS Class of 1972 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8. A tour of the high school will be at 3 p.m. and a social and dinner will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Reservations are needed and cost is $35 per person. Call Kathy Lovett Stockdale at 270-293-4982 or Dennis Burkeen at 270-226-3900 for information about reservations.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be an open discussion. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
CC Tea Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will hold its Politics and Pizza meeting Monday, Sept. 26, at Pagliai’s. Dr. Eran Guse, associate professor of economics at Murray State University, will speak on “Policy and Politics: The Future of conservatism in America.” Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. This is open to anyone interested.
MAG to hold fire pit class in October
The MAG Community Art Center presents a Pit Fire Class in October, lead by local artist Anne Beyer, for ages 16 to adult. Participants will experience every part of the ceramic process in this workshop. Using hand building techniques of pinching, coiling and slab assembly, students will create a variety of forms and experiment with different surface designs. By loading and prepping pieces for firing, participants will see and learn how fire and temperature create different finishes. No experience is necessary. For more information and specific times, visit murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
Barnett Cemetery to hold meeting
The Barnett Cemetery, off Poplar Springs Drive, will host a clean-up Saturday, Oct. 1. The clean-up will start at 8 a.m. and a fish fry will be held at noon with a business meeting to follow. Fish, fries and hushpuppies will be furnished and cooked on-site. Please bring a side dish, drinks and chair. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to Ricky Stewart, 538 Dowdy Trail, Murray, KY 42071. Make checks payable to Barnett Cemetery Fund.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
