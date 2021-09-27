Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness classroom. The program will be an open discussion with Jan Stogner. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
MWC Creative Arts to host Bazaar
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present its Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Proceeds benefit the Annette Schmidt Scholarship at Murray State University, the Student Art contest and pays tuition for a high school student to attend the MSU Student Art Workshop. Offered will be homemade fall and Christmas items, homemade baked goods and free cider.
Flea and craft market planned
Curiosities and Oddities Flea and Craft Market will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, at Kenlake Campground in Aurora from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be fun activities for children. Vendor space is still available. For questions, call 270-205-1501 or visit the WACPAC Facebook page.
Tea Party to hold meeting
The Murray-Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, Sept. 27, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be available at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes will speak on “Problems Facing County Government.”
Empty Bowls Project planned
Need Line is sponsoring the Empty Bowls Project on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5-7:30 p.m. on the deck of Playhouse in the Park. Tickets are $20 at the door with no advance ticket sales. Attendees will receive a meal of soup, bread, dessert and a drink. For an additional $20 attendees will be able to select a custom bowl made by local artists Wayne Bates, Tom Jackson or Ann Beyer. The event is co-sponsored by the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray Art Guild and the Murray City Parks. Proceeds will go to Need Line to help battle food insecurity in Murray and Calloway County.
Ambassadors of MCC Park to meet
Ambassadors of The Murray-Calloway County Park Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Chestnut Park Main Pavilion.
Gourd Patch Arts Festival planned
The Gourd Patch Arts Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Ice House Gallery in Mayfield. There will be children’s activities, live music, food trucks, arts and crafts for sale, locally farmed gourds and mum. The gourds and other art will be available for viewing.
Breast Cancer Support Group to meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Mr. B’s Restaurant. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Bicentennial slogan sought
Calloway County will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2022. The Calloway County Tourism Commission, in conjunction with the Calloway County Bicentennial Committee, is sponsoring a contest for a “slogan” or “tag line” that can be used in advertising and promotion of this celebration. The “slogan” or “tag line” can be tied directly to the 200th anniversary or to Calloway County in general. Entries can be emailed to jeremy@experiencekylake.com. Please put CC2022 in the subject line of the email. Include your name and email address with the entry which must be submitted by noon Tuesday, Oct. 12. A prize will be awarded to the winner, but no financial compensation would be awarded. A selected entry, in its original or edited format, would be available to used by the CCBC at its sole discretion.
WON grant applications available
Women of Numbers’ 2021 grant application form is available for nonprofit agencies that provide services to residents of Murray and Calloway County. Women of Numbers is part of the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation and this will be the third year to provide grants for local nonprofits. Grant applications can be found on the mcccf.org website or by emailing Woncalloway1@gmail.com. Deadline for completed grant applications is Oct. 20.
MAG to host opening reception
The MAG Community Art Center announces the opening reception of its 33rd annual Visual Evidence exhibit from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in the Wrather West KY Museum on the campus of Murray State University. Awards will begin at 6 p.m. This juried exhibit features works from regional artists in a variety of different mediums. The exhibit will be open Oct. 1-26, and can be viewed during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
Parkinson’s Support Group to form
A new Parkinson’s Support Group for patients and caregivers will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Masks are required. To register or for more information, call 270-978-3024 or 270-917-1570.
Sierra Club to hold Zoom meeting
The Sierra Club will hold a discussion via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Hank Grady, lawyer and chair of the Kentucky THRIVES program will be the speaker. He will provide information on how the THRIVES program educates farmers and consumers about the possibility of raising and eating local food from regenerative organic model of agriculture. See the Great River Sierra Club Facebook page or website for the link to join.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical-Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Pullen Pavilion at The Arboretum at Murray State University. Lyn Dunn will discuss the late George and Lochie Broach Hart and their last Murray home. After the discussion, the group will carpool to the house. For more information, call Randy Patterson at 601-842-4036 or email rgpatterson13@gmail.com.
