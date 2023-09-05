MSU West Farm to hold open house

The Murray State University West Farm on College Farm Road will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The MSU Equestrian teams and Racer 1 will be present for demonstration and a meet-and-greet. Tours will be given of the equine facilities, beef unit and the Animal Health Technology Center. There will be door prizes and a scavenger hunt for children.