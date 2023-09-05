MSU West Farm to hold open house
The Murray State University West Farm on College Farm Road will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The MSU Equestrian teams and Racer 1 will be present for demonstration and a meet-and-greet. Tours will be given of the equine facilities, beef unit and the Animal Health Technology Center. There will be door prizes and a scavenger hunt for children.
Young Life sponsoring Pancake Breakfast
Murray Young Life is sponsoring an All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at First United Methodist Church. This is to raise money for this year’s Young Life ministry in Murray. Tickets are $5 for children 3-12, and $10 for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Angels Attic requesting vintage items
Angels Attic Thrift Store is requesting donations of vintage Murray, Murray State, and regional collectibles, as well as unique collectibles such as handmade quilts, original art, and any other items that have significant value. Angels Attic will have a special sale of these items on Saturday, Oct. 7. We ask that donations be clearly marked “Special Treasures Sale” and be delivered to Angels Attic by Sept. 30. Email Donna Pursifull at donna42071@yahoo.com or Bonnie Higginson at bhigginson@murraystate.edu for more information.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Sept. 5
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the clubhouse. Members are asked to bring a salad and yearly dues will be accepted. Visitors are always welcome.
CC Homemakers Annual Day planned
The Calloway County Homemakers Annual Day will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m. Entertainment will be by the “Old Duffers & Powder Puffers” of Playhouse in the Park. Special recognition will be given to Judy Stahler and Mary Shipley for 50-year membership. Join for a potluck and bring a friend. Call the Extension Office at 270-753-1452 to RSVP by Sept. 6.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Public invited to Chestnut Park event
WoodmenLife Chapter 592 will host a Day Out in Chestnut Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Live music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Blackberry Moon. In addition to free hot dogs, chips and drink, there will be corn hole, a coloring contest and more. Child identification kits will also be provided to families. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will go to the park.
CERT course to be offered
The Calloway County Emergency Management will offer an eight-week CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) course on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 14. CERT is a FEMA program to train citizens in basic preparedness and emergency response procedures. The course is limited to 20 participants. Those interested should email William Call at wcall@mchsi.com.
Public stitch-in planned
The Western KY/TN Stitchers Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will host a public stitch-in Monday, Sept. 11, at the Marshall County Public Library at 1150 Birch St., Benton, from noon to 2 p.m. in meeting room B on the second floor of the library. This will be beginner counted cross stitch lessons with supplies furnished. Members of the Embroiderers’ Guild will have pieces of their stitched works on display. The Western KY/TN Stitchers Chapter meets monthly at the Marshall County Public Library on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. and welcomes new members. Contact Beverly at 270-293-0908 or Kathy at 773-691-1673 for questions. For more information about the organization, visit www.egausa.org.
Puppy/Canine Good Citizen offered
Openings are available for the Humane Society of Calloway County’s Puppy Kindergarten and Canine Good Citizen classes which begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and Thursday, Sept.14, respectively, at the Weaks Community Center. The course fee is $80 or $60 for members and for those who adopted their dog from the Humane Society or the local animal shelter. Register at www.ForThePets.org. Send the registration form to hold a space or upload vaccination records and you can also pay on-site or pay later. For more information, call 270-519-4643, email humanesociety@murray-ky.net or send a message on the Humane Society’s Facebook page. Pre-registration is required.
MISD to offer volunteer training
The Murray Independent School District will hold additional volunteer training at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, and at noon Thursday, Sept. 7, at the MISD Central Office; and at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Murray Elementary School Cafeteria. All volunteers are required to attend yearly confidentiality trainings and have an approved state background check on file to become approved. For questions, email sherry.purdom@murray.kyschools.us.
Square dance classes to begin
An intergenerational square dance class will be offered from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 5 in the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church. Class members from 10 to 90 are encouraged to join any time during the first three weeks of classes. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost per dancer is $6 and there is no charge on Sept. 5 and 12. For more information, contact Don Colson at 270-978-9520 or visit the KaleidoSquares Facebook page.
CCHS Class of 1972 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1972 will have an informal reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Hazel Community Center. Please call Cathy Stockdale at 270-293-4982 or Dennis Burkeen at 270-226-3900 if you plan to attend. Pizza, dessert and drinks will be served. There is no cost to attend.
