Chiari Walk Across America planned

The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Participants can run, walk or roll 3K. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 2770-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. Register online at walk.conquerchiari.org.