CCPL Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 13, at First Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to attend.
Puppy kindergarten offered
There are openings in the S.T.A.R. Puppy Kindergarten which begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. You and your puppy will have fun socializing and learning to work together on basic obedience skills such as sit, down and learning to walk on a loose lead. The course is $80 for non-members of the Humane Society and $60 for members and for those who adopted their dog from the Humane Society or local animal shelter. Text or call 270-519-4643 or email humanesociety@murray-ky.net to register for the seven session puppy course.
MWC Alpha Dept. will meet
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the clubhouse. Bobbie Bryant will present a power point on “Celebrating Calloway County’s Bicentennial.” Guests are welcome.
Chiari Walk Across America planned
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Participants can run, walk or roll 3K. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 2770-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. Register online at walk.conquerchiari.org.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Sept. 13. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
CERT course to be offered
Calloway County Emergency Management will offer a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) course beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, at CCFR Station 1 and continue for eight weeks from 6-9 p.m. each Thursday. This is a FEMA program to train citizens in basic emergency preparedness and response topics. Those who finish the course will be issued a backpack with valuable response equipment. Those interested can register by contacting Bill Call at wcall@mchsi.com or call 270-293-0068. The classes are free of charge.
CC Republican Party to meet Monday
The Republican Party of Calloway County will meet Monday, Sept. 12, at Pagliai’s. The program will be a discussion on the Oct. 1 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and the opening of the Republican Party Headquarters.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the New Parish Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Dr. Sean J. McLaughlin, Special Collections and Exhibits director at Murray State University, will review the current activities at Wrather West Kentucky Museum and the Forrest C. Pogue Library, as well as MSU’s Centennial celebration activities. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
Town & Gown Chorale rehearsals
Murray State University Town & Gown Chorale will begin rehearsals on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus of MSU. All interested singers are invited to participate. There are no auditions, but a placement hearing will be held at the first rehearsal. Dr. Bradley Almquist is the director of the chorale. For more information, call the MSU Department of Music at 270-809-4288.
Harbour Service Center will meet
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting both in-person and virtually via Teams at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. All stakeholders are invited to attend. Call Lisa Hays at 270-762-7390 for more information.
Raised bed gardening to be presented
Doug Pardy will speak about raised bed gardening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. This is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Knit Wits meet every Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Republican Headquarterst to open
The Calloway County Republican Headquarters will open Monday, Sept. 12, and remain open from 1-5 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at 102 N. Fifth St.
